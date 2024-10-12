‘There’s No Panic’: Watt Says Locker Room Is In Good Place Despite Two Straight Losses

After dropping two straight very winnable games, it might feel like panic-time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After starting 3-0 and flying high on top of the AFC North, the Steelers are now 3-2 and now sitting behind the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division.

It is easy from the outside looking in to start panicking on behalf of the Steelers, especially with six divisional games and the Kansas City Chiefs still on the schedule.

Watt joined WMBS’ Sportsline with George Von Benko and discussed how the temperature of the locker room after two straight close defeats.

“There’s no panic,” said Watt. “I mean, it’s still early, there’s a lot of football to be played. We understand that we’re a talented group and we need to bounce back. We need to perform, and that’s no secret. We all understand that and that’s why we had a great week this week, but it means nothing if we don’t perform on Sunday.”

Pittsburgh not panicking is a good thing. Taking a step back, they still have a winning record and depending on how results go this week they could be back in first place of the AFC North. A win tomorrow against the Las Vegas Raiders changes the outlook on the team. A win moves the Steelers to 4-2 with the New York Jets (who just fired their head coach and have plenty of uncertainty surrounding them) followed by the New York Giants coming to town.

The Steelers are looking at a stretch of three winnable games to get to the bye week at 6-2. But, the Steelers also easily could have (and arguably should have) beaten the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. They didn’t.

Watt said the Steelers had a good week of practice, and they needed it after two letdowns. Pittsburgh has not performed to what they are capable of the past two weeks and it’s showed. The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been able to get off the field on third downs and the offense hasn’t struggled to establish the run. Given the Steelers injuries on the defensive side of the ball right now, it may be even harder for the Steelers to get off the field on third down. However, just like Watt said to the new outside linebackers filling in for Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, they just have to do their job.

Now, Pittsburgh has to show up. The Steelers can’t afford to lose three in a row right now, especially given who their post-bye week schedule. The Raiders won’t be an easy opponent, but it is certainly a winnable game. Because if they drop three-straight, panic will set in.