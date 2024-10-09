‘Their Running Backs Are Bleh:’ Chris Simms Miffed By Steelers’ Lack Of ‘Dynamic’ Runner

There are several problems with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Their offensive line has lost several key pieces due to injuries, their wide receivers haven’t produced enough, and there are question marks surrounding their quarterbacks. Maybe the most frustrating aspect of their offense recently has been their running backs. Over the past two weeks, the Steelers’ run game has essentially been non-existent. And NFL analyst Chris Simms said it goes beyond issues with the Steelers’ offensive line.

“Their running backs are so bleh,” Simms said Wednesday on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “For a team that talks about wanting to run the ball, you think they’d try to go out and get a dynamic runner every now and then. [Jaylen] Warren is their dynamic runner, and he’s been dealing with a leg issue since the preseason. That hurts. Even he, I still don’t go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so amazed by him.’ He’s just the best one of that group.”

With the way the Steelers’ run game has looked over the last few weeks, it’s fair for Simms to say that. Their game against the Dallas Cowboys especially should have been better. The Cowboys have a terrible run defense, and they were missing two of their best defenders. Outside of Justin Fields, the Steelers only managed to rush for 65 yards.

That isn’t all on Najee Harris and the other running backs. Part of that is on the offensive line and some of the play calls. The offensive line has been dealing with a multitude of injuries, so it makes sense that it would be struggling to play as a cohesive unit. With Isaac Seumalo back, though, the line should be able to improve, at least in some capacity.

Harris hasn’t been explosive this year, but he’s never been that kind of player with the Steelers. He’s a tough, hard-nosed runner, and that seems to be what they want at running back. They want to be a run-first offense, grinding down opposing teams. That strategy worked over the first few weeks, and while Harris’ numbers weren’t amazing, he was great at closing out games.

Najee Harris was looking to win Angry Run of the Week along with adding to his Yards After Contact stat. Also was looking to take player measurements on same run. Wait for the Zoom/Slo-Mo. #Steelers #NFL @ohthatsNajee22 🤣😂💀 pic.twitter.com/419fglr5Wj — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2024

Simms doesn’t seem to have a high opinion of Harris. questioning whether he is an RB1.

“To me, Najee Harris looks slower this year than he has in past years,” he said. “He gets you nothing extra. He should be the third-down back. That should be all there is to it.”

Relegating Harris to only being on the field on third downs seems harsh, especially because he doesn’t really function in that role now. When he’s healthy, Warren usually serves in that role. Harris is more of the bell-cow back that the Steelers want to feature.

It’s tough to say that Harris and the other running backs are the problem with the Steelers’ offense right now. They certainly aren’t helping, but teams are shutting them down easily. This is what the Steelers want to be on offense though. They want a running back like Harris who might not be dynamic but who will beat up on a defense over the course of a game.

With Harris set to be a free agent after this year, we’ll see if the Steelers make a chance at running back. Warren has been good in his role, but it’s unclear if he would be as effective as a feature back. If Harris walks, the Steelers could have an opportunity to find the kind of runner that Simms wants them to have.