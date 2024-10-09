The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 5 All-22 Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, George Pickens Discussion & More

Season 15, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the lengthy list of injuries that the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with entering Week 6 of the 2024 regular season.

With seven players looking very unlikely to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Alex and I look at some transactions that might be coming by Saturday afternoon and how the defense is likely to manage personnel at the outside linebacker positions on Sunday.

It sounds like QB Russell Wilson has a chance to practice fully three days in a row this week so we discuss what that might ultimately mean come Sunday’s game. We both think that QB Justin Fields will start again on Sunday with Wilson potentially having a chance to be his backup against the Raiders. We go over what it would take to see Wilson come off the bench to replace Fields should the former ultimately be active as the backup.

Mike Tomlin hit on a few other minor topics on Tuesday that Alex and I discuss as talking points before getting into all that he had to say about WR George Pickens.

With the usage, effort and behavior of Pickens drawing extra attention this week, Alex and I have a long discussion about each of those individual topics. We go over the data related to his snap management, we break down his effort on several plays on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and even talk a little about some of his behavior both on the field and on the sidelines. We discuss what Tomlin had to say about Pickens on Tuesday and if we believe every ounce of it.

Should Pickens have a higher snap count in heavy personnel groupings than he has had to date? Should the onus be on the Steelers to get Pickens the football earlier in games? We address those two questions during our long conversation about the Steelers wide receiver.

Now that Alex and I have gone through the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 5 home loss against the Cowboys, we give additional observations when it comes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams play in that contest.

We go over several individual plays and player performances as part of us recapping the All-22 tape. We spend extra time once again discussing the play of Fields on offense and ILB Patrick Queen on defense. We also once again discuss the run attempts by RB Najee Harris and the blocking on those plays as well as the overall play of the offensive line. We go over the Steelers’ offensive woes on first downs, the lack of explosive plays and the heavy usage of zone on the defensive side of the football.

This 117-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

