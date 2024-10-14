The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders, QB1 Decision For Week 7, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-2 on the 2024 season.

We go over the pregame inactive list from Sunday early in this show and discuss how that played out wasn’t very surprising. We also discuss the few roster moves that the team made on Saturday.

While the Steelers did beat the Raiders in convincing fashion on Sunday, Alex and I do wonder how the starting quarterback situation will now play out for the team’s Week 7 Sunday night home game against the New York Jets. Was QB Justin Fields close to getting benched at halftime against the Raiders on Sunday? How did he play overall Sunday night? With QB Russell Wilson now healthy, there are certainly arguments to be made that he should be the starting quarterback against the Jets.

Alex and I go over the good and bad from Fields on Sunday versus the Raiders. We also talk about the play of the Steelers offense as a whole and how RB Najee Harris had a great showing in the win. We discuss offensive line play from Sunday’s win, C Zach Frazier getting injured, a few snap counts on that side of the football, and much more.

After thoroughly discussing the Steelers offense and quarterback situation, Alex and I finally got to breaking down how the defense played against the Raiders. We go over the disappointing start the unit had against the Raiders offense and that side of the football rebounded from it. We talk about the unique sequence of plays late in the third quarter that the Raiders offense had, the huge play made by S DeShon Elliott and obviously the two forced fumbles that OLB T.J. Watt had on Sunday.

The Steelers made some plays on special teams against the Raiders, so we make sure to recap that third phase of their units later in this show as well.

This 102-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

