The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, George Pickens, Week 6 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 6 Sunday afternoon road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for a few players, including RB Jaylen Warren and QB Russell Wilson. We go over possible elevations from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and what the early Sunday inactive list is looking like heading into Friday. As has been the case for several weeks now, we discuss once again if rookie WR Roman Wilson will finally make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, we once again heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions. We continue to discuss how the team has limited the snaps of WR George Pickens this season, what Austin said about blitzing more with the edge unit down a few players, and also what he had to say about ILB Patrick Queen and rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Pickens met with the media on Thursday for a short question-and-answer session and so Alex and I discuss that. We go over how Pickens handled that session and much more. We also discuss the possibility of Pickens playing a few more snaps on Sunday against the Raiders and how we won’t be surprised if he has a productive game coming off a week where he has been very much under the media microscope.

Alex and I welcome Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Raiders. Bonsignore has covered the Raiders for quite some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the status of Raiders WR Davante Adams, who is likely to be traded soon, the Las Vegas injury situation heading into Sunday and what the home team’s plan of attack on both sides of the football should be. At the end of our talk with Vinny, he gives us his score prediction for the Steelers-Raiders game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Vinny on X/Twitter at @VinnyBonsignore and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.reviewjournal.com/staff/vincent-bonsignore/

After finishing with Vinny, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Raiders game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 6 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Raiders to end that segment.

This 118-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted.

