The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Justin Fields, Week 7 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 7 Sunday night home game against the New York Jets.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for a few players, including rookie WR Roman Wilson and S Damontae Kazee. We go over possible elevations from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and what the Sunday inactive list is looking like heading into Friday.

The Steelers have yet to announce their starting quarterback against the Jets and we wonder if HC Mike Tomlin will do so on Friday after practice. We also talk about the press conference that QB Justin Fields had on Thursday and how we think he handled it with it looking likely he loses the starting job this weekend.

On Thursday, we once again heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions. We discuss how Smith certainly sounded like he is more in the corner of sticking with Fields at quarterback than turning to veteran QB Russell Wilson. While Austin didn’t say a whole lot, we go over his comments made about CB Joey Porter Jr. as well as him possibly blitzing more on defense.

Alex and I welcome Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ home game against the Jets. Rosenblatt has covered the Jets for some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the Jets’ addition of WR Davante Adams, whether WR Mike Williams is likely to be traded soon, and why the Jets enter their Sunday game against the Steelers with just a 2-4 record. We go over New York’s injury situation heading into Sunday night and what the visiting team’s plan of attack on both sides of the football should be. At the end of our talk with Zack, he gives us his score prediction for the Steelers-Jets game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Zack on X/Twitter at @ZackBlatt and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/author/zack-rosenblatt/

After finishing with Zack, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Jets game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 7 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Jets to end that segment.

This 118-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we also answer a few email questions we received from listeners since Wednesday.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Justin Fields, Week 7 Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8892386504

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 40 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n