The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Transactions, Injuries, Cooper Kupp & More

Season 15, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the latest transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their first practice of Week 8. We also discuss the Steelers’ health stemming from what HC Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference provided quite a few talking points for Alex and me to discuss. We talk about his thoughts on QB Rusell Wilson versus the Jets, the challenge C Ryan McCollum faces in Week 8, the status of WR Roman Wilson, the play of T Broderick Jones on Sunday night, and much more.

Tomlin also gave his thoughts on the effectiveness of play-action against the Jets, so Alex and I go over those comments and how it all looked on tape.

Alex and I then transition into going over what we both learned from the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Sunday night game against the Jets. We start on the offensive side of the football and then move over to the defense. We discuss several plays, schematics, and the play of several players during this segment.

Alex and I look at where optimism should be concerning the 5-2 Steelers when it comes to the team not only possibly making the playoffs but winning a game in the tournament as well.

Another wide receiver trade happened in the NFL on Wednesday morning as the Tennessee Titans are reportedly dealing WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. We discuss that deal, in addition to it sounding like the Los Angeles Rams might be willing to part ways with WR Cooper Kupp ahead of the trade deadline. We look at Kupp’s contract, what the Rams seem to want as trade compensation, and the chances of the Steelers ultimately being able to acquire him.

This 109-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

