The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Giants Preview, Injury Report Updates, Monday Night Game Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for their Week 8 Monday night home game against the New York Giants.

We go over the updated injury report that the Steelers released over the weekend which now includes QB Justin Fields as questionable for Monday night with a hamstring injury. We ponder if Fields will even dress Monday night as the emergency third quarterback.

The Steelers are likely to have a transaction or two on Monday afternoon so we go over those possibilities. We also discuss the team hopefully getting several injured players back after their upcoming bye week.

Alex and I welcome Dan Duggan of The Athletic to the Monday show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ home game against the Giants. Duggan has covered the Giants for some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the Giants’ injury situation heading into Monday night and who might get the start at left tackle.

We go over the state of the Giants with Dan heading into Monday night and what the visiting team’s plan of attack on both sides of the football should be. At the end of our talk with Dan, we get his thoughts on the Giants possibly trading away WR Darius Slayton soon. He also gives us his score prediction for the Steelers-Giants game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Dan on X/Twitter at @DDuggan21 and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/author/dan-duggan/

After finishing with Dan, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Giants game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our score predictions for Steelers-Giants to end that segment.

This 82-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we also answer a few email questions we received from listeners since Friday.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Giants Preview, Injury Report Updates, Monday Night Game Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2393227822

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 44 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n