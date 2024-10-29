The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Giants, Pregame Roster Moves, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the New York Giants at home Monday night to improve to 6-2 on the 2024 season.

We go over the pregame roster moves and the team’s inactive list from Monday early in this show. That includes us discussing rookie WR Roman Wilson being placed on the Reserve/Injured list and what that might mean for him moving forward. We also discuss the overall health of the Steelers coming out of their Monday night win and into their bye week.

With only the TV tape digested, Alex and I proceed to recap the Steelers’ 26-18 win against the Giants and as usual, we start on the offensive side of the football. We talk about the offense’s ability to move the football against the Giants but how it was unable to have overall success in the red zone throughout the game. We highlight the play of QB Russell Wilson against the Giants, the effectiveness of the running game and our overall thoughts on how the offensive line played at first glance.

We highlight several positive plays the offense made and how the unit racked up plays that went for 10 yards or longer. We go over the two missed touchdowns that went to WR George Pickens. We discuss the prospects of the offense moving forward with Wilson at quarterback after his first two games played.

After fully breaking down the play of the Steelers’ offense on Monday night, Alex and I flip over to the defensive side of the football. We discuss that unit’s inability to stop the run throughout the game and the several explosive plays it allowed. We go over the dominant performances that OLB T.J. Watt and OLB Alex Highsmith turned in against the Giants, especially in the second half of the contest.

Special teams made another impact for the Steelers on Monday night, so we discuss that topic and that includes the long punt return for a touchdown by WR Calvin Austin III that ignited the team in the second half.

We review my pregame five keys ahead of the Monday night game against the Giants and go over several other talking points coming out of the home win. Alex and I also discuss the prospects of the 2024 Steelers moving forward past the bye week and if they should be considered playoff contenders now and a team capable of winning in the postseason.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

