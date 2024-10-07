The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cowboys, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home Sunday night to fall to 3-2 on the 2024 season.

While the Steelers were just one play at the end of the game from notching their fourth win, we wonder what the rest of the talk would have been on this Monday about the entire contest had they actually escaped with the victory.

Alex and I get right after it and get heavy into our breakdown of the Steelers’ 20-17 home loss to the Cowboys. We start on the offensive side of the football for the Steelers and discuss their game plan, the play of QB Justin Fields, big and negative plays, the play of the offensive line, and much more. We talk about lack of explosive plays, the limited snap counts of WR George Pickens and what HC Mike Tomlin said about that after the game. We also talk about Fields being asked to explain the offense’s identity after the game.

Will the Steelers switch from Fields to QB Russell Wilson as the team’s starter? We go over why we would listen to an argument for Wilson to start but wonder if anyone could really make a strong and compelling one based on several factors.

After thoroughly breaking down the offense, Alex and I do the same with the defense. We go over how that unit really let the team down again against the Cowboys and specifically on third downs in weighty moments. We also talk about continued miscommunications on defense, the play of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, the three takeaways and much more on that side of the football.

We also talk about a few things related to special teams from the Sunday night game against the Cowboys and go over the pregame inactives list, the Saturday elevations from the practice squad, and the list of injured players coming out of the loss.

This 77-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

