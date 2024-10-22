The Forgotten Play That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The New York Jets

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win—or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights—the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start off with a hidden moment that helped beat the New York Jets Sunday night.

Alex Highsmith’s Third-Down Pressure Leads To Punt

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed the gap at the half with CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s interception and Russell Wilson’s first touchdown pass, finding WR George Pickens to cut the lead to 15-13. But New York still got the ball at half and came out moving.

QB Aaron Rodgers hit WR Garrett Wilson for 18 yards on 1st and 15 to get out near midfield. And on 2nd and 10, Rodgers hit Wilson again for 8 yards to enter Steelers’ territory to set up a manageable 3rd and 2.

New York went empty and spread the field out. Pittsburgh had a communication breakdown and left WR Davante Adams, Rodgers’ new and favorite target, open on a crosser with only LB Patrick Queen in the area. It was wide open for a first down and much more by NFL standards.

But Alex Highsmith, his first game back since aggravating a groin injury in Week 3, beat veteran left tackle Tyron Smith off the edge. Highsmith, who beat Smith on a ghost/speed rush earlier in the game, bulled and then ripped through Smith to pressure Rodgers. It was enough to cause Rodgers to lose his platform, narrow his base, and miss an open Adams for the incompletion.

Here’s the important look from the aerial view. You can see how animated Queen is post-play, unhappy with how Pittsburgh defended this “loose bunch” look against the Jets.

If this becomes pitch-and-catch, Adams could easily make Queen miss in space and tear down the left sideline for a solid gain. Given how Pittsburgh had been tackling post-catch to that point, maybe he scores.

At the least, it’s a catch and conversion, and the Jets get close to field goal range. Maybe they came away with only three but go up by five and save some face after the Steelers’ late first-half score. Instead, this was the beginning of the defense’s beginning to buckle down. Not here in coverage, but with some pressure on the quick-throwing Rodgers.

New York was forced to punt, and the Steelers’ offense kept pushing. Wilson led them on an 11-play, 76-yard drive that only ended in another field goal but gave Pittsburgh a 16-15 lead over the Jets. One they wouldn’t give back.

Highsmith’s return was a big one. He led the way with three pressures, two QB hits, and at least one run stuff. It was good to have him back in the lineup, and he came up with a crucial stop to set the tone for the second half.