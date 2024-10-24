Teryl Austin: Beanie Bishop Jr Has A ‘Short Memory,’ Knew He Would Bounce Back

After a rough performance in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. got a show of faith from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who said he thought Bishop would bounce back. Two weeks later, Bishop bounced back in a big way, turning the tide in Pittsburgh’s 37-15 win in Week 7 over the New York Jets with two interceptions. The Steelers outscored New York 31-0 after his first interception with 1:15 left in the first half and set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown. Speaking to the media today, Austin praised Bishop’s “short memory” and said the game was good for Bishop’s “long-term growth.”

“What I like from it obviously is that he [Beanie Bishop Jr.] bounced back. We knew that was going to happen. I think when I stood up here and talked to you, I said that happens to young guys,” Austin said via transcript provided by the team. “He has a great mindset. He has what a lot of good players have, and that’s a short memory. He was able to bounce back from that. That’s what you get a chance to see.

“The next opportunity came. When they were going after him a little bit, he was able to rise up and make the plays that he’s capable of making. That’s good. I think that’s good in terms of his long-term growth. It’s good for us. Now what you find out is you have an ascending player, a guy that’s going to have the ability and opportunity to get better each and every week.”

As an undrafted rookie playing a lot of snaps for the Steelers, mistakes are fair to expect at times from Bishop. During the Cowboys game, Bishop got beat multiple times, allowing chunk plays, and committed some costly penalties. The coverage busts were one of the biggest reasons why Pittsburgh lost that game. But Bishop didn’t let that game define him, and after a fine performance in Week 6 against the Raiders, he really made his mark against the Jets.

The first interception was a great play, Bishop snagging a one-handed grab after reading Aaron Rodgers’ eyes and taking away what could’ve been a nice completion to WR Garrett Wilson.

At that point in the game, the Steelers were down 15-6 and the Jets were threatening to extend their lead before halftime, but Bishop stepped up on the big stage and made a play that completely changed things for the Steelers. It certainly qualifies as a bounce-back performance, and it’s one that, as Austin said, can help Bishop long-term, and help the team long-term. Now they see what kind of player Bishop can be and will help him grow into a potentially bigger role.

Not that the Steelers really had many other options to roll out at slot corner, but it also rewarded the faith that Austin and the coaching staff have in Austin. They didn’t pull him or limit his reps after the Cowboys game and trusted that he would turn things around, and it paid off in a big way to help the Steelers get to 5-2.