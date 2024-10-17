Terry Bradshaw Says Steelers Should ‘Absolutely’ Start Justin Fields

Terry Bradshaw is weighing in on the Justin Fields versus Russell Wilson debate. And like many fans and media members, he says the Pittsburgh Steelers should stay the course with Fields. TMZ spoke with Bradshaw Thursday afternoon to get his thoughts on the hottest topic in Pittsburgh.

“Yes, absolutely,” Bradshaw said when asked if Fields should remain in the lineup.

His comments echo what fellow former Steeler Ryan Clark had to say, advocating for keeping Fields in the No. 1 spot. But that outcome won’t play out this weekend as Wilson is poised to make his Steelers debut on Sunday night against the New York Jets. It’ll send Fields to a backup role, the one he was originally set to have going into the season until Wilson’s aggravated a calf injury, shelving him for more than a month.

Fields and the Steelers were red-hot the first three weeks, beating the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers. Often aided by playing with a lead, Fields wasn’t asked to do much but made the plays when they were there and had several big moments negated by penalties, including a long completion and touchdown pass to WR George Pickens against the Broncos.

His play the last two games has waned, showing more inaccuracy and worse decision-making, but Bradshaw thinks the big picture of his season performance matters more.

“He’s played well enough to keep the job, in my opinion.”

Bradshaw knows a thing or two about quarterback shuffling. He was once part of a constant rotation early in his career, a young quarterback struggling as the Steelers’ starter and playing up to head coach Chuck Noll’s expectation. At one point, the Steelers had a three-man battle between Terry Hanratty, Joe Gilliam, and Bradshaw. As Bob Labriola pointed out earlier today, Bradshaw even found himself in Wilson’s shoes, replacing Gilliam in the lineup of the 1974 season despite Pittsburgh’s 4-1-1 record. The Steelers lost just one more game the rest of the season en route to their first Super Bowl.

Still, Terry Bradshaw thinks Mike Tomlin should maintain the status quo.

“I think he’s played really good,” he said. “He’s such a great athlete and can throw. I think he fits the team they have right now.”

And he offered a classic Bradshaw quip when asked what would happen to Wilson should he remain starter.

“I don’t know. Got more money than I got. I’m not gonna lose any sleep over this.”

An analyst for the FOX pregame show, Bradshaw could further debate Tomlin’s decision on Sunday afternoon before the Steelers’ primetime kickoff later that night.