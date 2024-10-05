T.J. Watt Emphasizes That Pittsburgh Needs To Start Fast Against Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but they didn’t look like one last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh was punched in the mouth early on, falling behind 17-0 in the first half before the defense even got settled in.

The Steelers cannot allow that to happen again, and Steelers superstar OLB T.J. Watt knows the defense has to get off to a fast start.

“We just need to start fast,” said Watt on WMBS’ SportsLine with Gorge Von Benko. “And that’s been an issue going back to a couple years now, and we just need to continue to get off the field and create those splash plays. But you can’t have those splash plays when you start as slow as we do and spot teams points.”

When Pittsburgh struggles, it is usually because it digs itself a hole. Once teams build a two-possession lead on Pittsburgh, it has been very hard for the Steelers offense to claw back, allowing opponents to sit on the ball. However, when the Steelers’ defense keeps it close or allows the offense to get a lead, Pittsburgh normally has a pretty good shot at holding on and winning the game.

For example, last year, when the Steelers went down by two possessions early on in a game, they went 0-5. That shows how important it is for the Steelers to start games strong, especially on defense. Last week, quarterback Justin Fields almost dragged Pittsburgh out of a 17-0 hole, something none of last year’s quarterbacks could do, but it is still vital for the Steelers’ defense to start games strong and not hope Fields can be Superman and drag the team back.

As Watt said, splash plays are important and hard when the defense gives teams early points. Those early points build confidence, and when other teams have the lead, they simply sit on the ball. For an offense that struggles to score points, making splash plays on defense and forcing turnovers is even more important than usual.

T.J. Watt and the Steelers cannot let the Dallas Cowboys get off to a hot start tomorrow night. If QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb build an early connection, it could be another long day for the Steelers. Watt and the defensive line must get to Prescott and force him to make a mistake that turns into a Steelers splash play. And whoever is lined up against Lamb needs to play sticky coverage on him.

If Pittsburgh’s defense with T.J. Watt can start fast and stifle the Cowboys’ offense early, tomorrow night should be a fun one for Steeler fans.