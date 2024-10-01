‘Strength Over Speed’: Darnell Washington Nominated For GMFB’s ‘Angry Runs’

In what was probably the most exciting single play of the game for Pittsburgh Steelers fans Sunday, Darnell Washington caught a pass in the flat and turned it into a 20-yard explosive play. He delivered a nasty stiff arm before leaping over an Indianapolis Colts defender and colliding with another.
I knew it as soon as I saw the play. Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt was going to love it, and it would likely end up on the “Angry Runs” segment of the show. It did not disappoint, and Brandt was pretty fired up about the play.
“You know who I’m in love with? Darnell Washington. Oh my God. Where did this guy come from?” Brandt said. “Where has he been my whole life? Watch him catch this pass and then elevate. Big man, get up. Who is this guy? I’m completely in love with him.”
Peter Shrager had a little fun with the stiff arm.
“I think there was something very symbolic on the Darnell Washington play,” Schrager said. “Here’s this giant 6-7 specimen and he stiff arms a guy. And the guy that he stiff arms is named E.J. Speed. It’s literally strength over speed.”
Like the rest of us, Brandt is in awe of Washington, a 6-7, 265-pound tight end, being able to elevate over a defender. He has been more of an extra offensive lineman than a receiving threat throughout his young career, but that is starting to change. He had a touchdown catch earlier in the season, and now he has this explosive play, which is the longest of his career.
He fell to the Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after receiving a lot of first-round hype. Many pointed to concerns about his knees at the time, and some still cite that as a reason why he will never be a receiving threat. I’m not sure someone with knee concerns could hold up and be healthy for all 21 games of his career so far, let alone leap over a defender like that.
Washington had seven receptions for 61 yards in all of his rookie season. Now, he is already at four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. It isn’t huge production, but he is on track for a decent receiving season, and he should only get more involved as he makes plays such as the one above.
Washington didn’t win the Angry Runs scepter. He received one vote from Jamie Erdahl, but it ultimately went to Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery.
Here is the full segment below, posted by GMFB on X.