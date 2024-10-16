Steelers Work Out QB Zack Annexstad

In addition to WR Lance McCutcheon, signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad yesterday, the team also recently worked out QB Zack Annexstad, according to Howard Balzer via the league’s transaction report.

It’s certainly not the Steelers’ biggest quarterback news of the week but we’re nothing if not thorough.

A rookie undrafted free agent, Annexstad began his college career at Minnesota. He played as a freshman in 2018, throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing just over half his passes. He wouldn’t throw another pass for the Golden Gophers, beat out by QB Tanner Morgan, who would go on to be signed by the Steelers as their fourth-string quarterback for 2023’s training camp.

After spending years on the bench, Annexstad transferred to FCS’ Illinois State. He threw for nearly 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 before getting hurt. He returned in 2023 to better his numbers, finishing with over 2,100 yards and 17 scores. Injuries again derailed him and have been a theme of his career. A foot injury in 2019, a shoulder injury in 2022, a right knee issue in 2023.

Invited to Northwestern’s Pro Day, he checked in at 6027, 220 pounds but did not go through testing, presumably due to his injury. Undrafted, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list due to a leg injury. The team waived him on Aug. 12.

While it might seem curious to work out a quarterback, it’s possible the Steelers just brought in a quarterback to throw to McCutcheon to aid in the workout. Pittsburgh could also add Annexstad to its list of emergency options and Reserve/Future list after the season. Though it’s still early in the year, there have been instances of the team working out players in the fall for them to be signed come the winter.