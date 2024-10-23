Steelers Work Out LB Justin Hollins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked out linebacker Justin Hollins, according to Aaron Wilson and the NFL’s transaction log.

A fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, Hollins has appeared in 67 games. Most of his time has come as a backup, making just seven starts. For his career, he’s posted 123 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Hollins, 28, spent just one season with the Broncos before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He’s been the definition of a journeyman, playing for six teams over the past six years. He most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders, rostered during training camp and spending a couple weeks this year on their practice squad. He was released on Oct. 8. Hollins has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers.

A defensive end/EDGE hybrid, Hollins brings good side at a listed 6-5, 248 pounds. Our 2019 scouting report noted his size and length profile with good athleticism, though his play was raw, and he needed to refine technique as a pass rusher.

“Length on defense is a huge asset if you know how to use it. He isn’t a finished product yet but there’s a lot of potential here. There is room to improve his pass rushing ability and his athleticism leads me to believe he can play man in coverage.”

Pittsburgh showed a bit of interest in him at the time, interviewing him at the East/West Shrine Game, but he was ultimately drafted by the Broncos.

The Steelers are likely updating an emergency list of names should they deal with more injuries at outside linebacker. Pittsburgh is getting healthier at the position with Alex Highsmith’s Week 7 return. Nick Herbig likely remains out through the bye week but will hopefully return in Week 10 or 11. We’ll see if any other names pop up on their injury report that could hint as to why the Steelers were taking a look at the position.