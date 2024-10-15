Steelers Will Wear Block-Number Throwback Jerseys Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be going old-school in their primetime matchup against the New York Jets Sunday night. The team announced they’ll wear their throwback, block number jerseys this weekend in front of the home Acrisure Stadium crowd.

Rockin’ the throwback jerseys on Sunday in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Super Bowl IX ‼️ 📝: https://t.co/C6IUpsq65w pic.twitter.com/SWQR2zpiEW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 15, 2024

They’re one of the league’s best throwback jerseys that draw wide praise. J.J. Watt even recently said they’re his favorite ones and the Steelers should make them their default jersey.

Per the team website, the Steelers will be adding gray facemasks to their uniforms to complete the throwback look. Those are the same color facemasks the team wore in 1974, Pittsburgh’s first Super Bowl season.

The jerseys are a nod to the 1970s dynasty and the start of the Steelers’ winning culture. Through the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s, Pittsburgh didn’t do much winning. But Chuck Noll changed the culture, building from the draft while ownership showed patience and stayed the course. By the 1972 Immaculate Reception, the Steelers were contenders. By 1974, they were world champs. By 1980, they were a dynasty.

Pittsburgh last wore their throwbacks against the Green Bay Packers last season, coming out on top 23-19. Their throwbacks have largely been good luck under the “look good, feel good, play good” mantra. Per the team website, the Steelers are undefeated when wearing them, a 4-0 record. They debuted in 2018 and 2024 will mark the third-straight seasons the team has worn them.

It’ll be a big game against the Jets in what’s expected to be QB Russell Wilson’s first start. The Jets are 2-4 on the year but have a top-ten defense and just added WR Davante Adams on offense, making them a tough out.