Steelers’ Week 8 Saturday Injury Report: Five Players Ruled Out Against Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 8 Monday night game against the New York Giants. Per the team, five players have been ruled out: EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and OT Dylan Cook (foot).

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is doubtful. No other players have game statuses.

-Dylan Cook (foot) TE MyCole Pruitt doesn’t have an injury designation but he missed practice today with a knee… pic.twitter.com/9UvNfREeQZ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 26, 2024

The final report came out today because of the team’s game being one day later than usual.

Steelers’ Saturday Injury Report

DNP

RB Najee Harris (rest – no game status)

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring – out)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – no game status)

C Zach Frazier (ankle – out)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – out)

Limited

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle – doubtful)

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring – out)

Full

OT Dylan Cook (foot – out)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

NT Keeanu Benton (calf – no game status)

DT Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

S DeShon Elliott (back – no game status)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle – no game status)

CB Donte Jackson (shoulder – no game status)

Patterson and Matakevich practiced on a limited basis on Saturday. TE MyCole Pruitt didn’t practice due to a knee injury but does not have a game status for Monday night. He missed a month earlier this season due to a knee injury. It’s unknown if this is related.

SS DeShon Elliott practiced in full and will play against the Giants. He had been limited by a back injury earlier in the week. NT Keeanu Benton (calf) and CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) will also play after practicing in full Saturday. RB Najee Harris sat out due to rest but will suit up while DL Cam Heyward was a full participant after getting what’s become a standard two days of rest.

Frazier and Herbig will miss another week and hope to return after the bye. Herbig has been out since the third quarter of the team’s Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys while Frazier injured his left ankle the following week versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Alex Highsmith’s return last week boosted the Steelers’ pass rush while Ryan McCollum will make his second Steelers start and third in the NFL, matched up against tough NT Dexter Lawrence.

Roman Wilson will be inactive due to his hamstring injury. He injured it during last Thursday’s practice and didn’t dress for Steelers’ Week 7 win over the New York Jets. He’s only dressed once this season, picking up five snaps against the Raiders. He’s yet to be targeted, much less catch a pass. With Patterson also looking unlikely to play, the Steelers will probably elevate WR Brandon Johnson to serve as depth. He’s caught one pass in two appearances this year.

Kazee is slated to return after missing the past two weeks. He’ll provide sub-package depth and could return to his previous role of playing in dime packages. Benton will also be a go after being limited with a calf injury early in the week. Elliott will also suit up after showing up on with a back injury on the team’s initial Thursday report.

Cook and Matakevich will remain on injured reserve and not be activated by Monday. At the start of the week, Tomlin expressed optimism over Patterson and Matakevich but they will be out through the bye, the team likely exercising caution with the off week ahead. Cook’s practice window opened nine days ago.

The Steelers and Giants kick off Monday at 8:20 PM/EST.