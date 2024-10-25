Steelers’ Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Five Players Don’t Practice, DeShon Elliott Makes Progress

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday injury report, their second of the week, ahead of the team’s Week 8 Monday night game against the New York Giants. Because of the MNF contest, the team will release its final injury report on Saturday.

Per the team, five players didn’t practice today: WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), OG Isaac Seumal0 (rest), and DT Cam Heyward (rest).

Limited Friday were SS DeShon Elliott (back), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

Practicing in full Friday were S Damontae Kazee (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (shoulder), OT Dylan Cook (foot), and NT Keeanu Benton (calf).

Herbig and Frazier remain out with their respective injuries and seem highly unlikely to play against the Giants. They will probably be ruled out on Saturday’s final report. Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt, and Jeremiah Moon will be the top three outside linebackers while the team could elevate Ade Ogundeji from the practice squad for depth. Ryan McCollum will get his second Steelers start at center.

Elliott is making progress after sitting out Thursday’s session with a back injury. It’s a positive sign he’ll be able to play against the Giants. If not, either Kazee or Terrell Edmunds will get the nod, perhaps splitting reps between base defense and sub-package. Kazee with the latter, Edmunds the former.

Patterson and Matakevich are working their way back and attempting to play after missing multiple games with injuries. Patterson hurt his ankle in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts while Matakevich suffered a hamstring injury in the Steelers’ Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. He was placed on IR and had his window to return opened Thursday, giving him 21 days to be activated. Both have been limited on the first two injury reports, making their participation on Saturday’s final report key.

Roman Wilson popped up on the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was limited during that practice session and Friday’s and failed to dress for the team’s win over the New York Jets. If Patterson can dress, he may serve as an emergency wide receiver and prevent the team from elevating someone like WR Brandon Johnson from the practice squad as he has one elevation left. Wilson has missed the last two days, putting his availability for Monday in serious doubt.

OT Dylan Cook has practiced in full on the team’s last three injury reports and could be activated from IR on Monday. If he or Matakevich are activated, the Steelers will need to make a corresponding move to free a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh and New York kick off Monday at 8:20 PM/EST.