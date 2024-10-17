Steelers Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Roman Wilson Has Hamstring Injury, Four Players Sit Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 7 primetime game against the New York Jets. Per Thursday’s report, four players sat out due to injuries or rest. But the most notable inclusion of the day is rookie WR Roman Wilson, limited with a hamstring injury.

The four who did not practice are: EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

In addition to Wilson, limited today were: S Damontae Kazee (ankle), OT Dylan Cook (foot), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Practicing full were: RB Najee Harris (ribs), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest).

Steelers Thursday Injury/Practice Report Week 7 DNP:

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

C Zach Frazier (ankle)

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring)

DL Cameron Heyward (rest) LIM:

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

T Dylan Cook (foot) FULL:

Frazier and Herbig have already been ruled out of Sunday night’s game due to their injuries. Herbig went down in the second half of the Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys while Frazier suffered his ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Considered week-to-week, Frazier was spotted in a walking boot and the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reports he’s expected to be out past the Week 9 bye. Veteran Ryan McCollum will start in his absence.

Harris didn’t practice Wednesday due to a rib injury, the first time he’s been listed as such this season. But he’s yet to miss a game in his career and should suit up this weekend after practicing fully today. It’s a great sign for Highsmith, who barring a setback, seems likely to return after sitting out since getting hurt in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

For Roman Wilson, his status Friday will be one to watch. It’s common for players to suddenly show up limited on a Thursday and end the week without a game status, similar happening to TEs Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington in past weeks. But given his rookie status, Wilson’s name will be one to watch.

Cook had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday, though odds seem in favor of him not being activated this weekend. Perhaps next week against the New York Giants. Kazee is working his way back after playing through an ankle injury sustained in warmups against the Dallas Cowboys, missing Week 6’s contest versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers and Jets kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST.