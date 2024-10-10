Steelers’ Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Freiermuth Has Calf Injury, Highsmith Practices

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Per the team, five players didn’t practice today: S Damontae Kazee (ankle), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), DL DeMarvin Leal (neck), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

Several practiced in limited fashion. Pittsburgh got good news with EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin) practicing in such capacity for the first time since aggravating his groin injury in Week 3. But TE Pat Freiermuth (calf) showed up with a limited session and his Friday status will be monitored. Also limited were RB Jaylen Warren (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Practicing in full were QB Russell Wilson (calf), RB Najee Harris (rest), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest).

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

Full

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

RB Najee Harris (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

TE Pat Freiermuth (calf)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin)

DNP

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

DL DeMarvin Leal (neck)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle)

Russell Wilson practiced fully for the second-straight day, a key hurdle to clear to be deemed healthy and available to play Sunday. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin referenced Wilson being able to practice back-to-back days as a key indicator of his status. Now, it seems health won’t dictate his status for this weekend’s game. It’s not clear if he’ll start or be the backup quarterback, though many indications point to the latter.

Despite being called “doubtful” by Tomlin earlier this week, Warren is giving himself a chance to play this weekend. He injured his knee during the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and sat out Weeks 4 and 5. His Friday status will be key but perhaps he’ll be considered questionable and have a real shot to suit up against the Raiders.

Though Freiermuth’s calf injury is notable, it’s common for players to be limited mid-week before practicing fully on Friday. The same happened with TE Darnell Washington earlier in the season and right now, Freiermuth’s status isn’t cause for extreme concern.

Patterson and Herbig sat out for the second-straight day and won’t play against the Raiders. While Highsmith’s practice is an encouraging sign, he still seems like a longshot to play Sunday. Thin at outside linebacker, the Steelers are set to start Jeremiah Moon opposite T.J. Watt on Sunday. Practice squaders Ade Ogundeji and Eku Leota are candidates to be elevated; at the least, one of them will be.

The players who received rest days on Wednesday worked on Thursday and will all play against Las Vegas.

The Steelers and Raiders kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.