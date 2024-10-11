Steelers Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Six Ruled Out, Russell Wilson 100%

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Per the team, five players have been ruled out for the game: S Damontae Kazee (ankle), EDGEs Nick Herbig (hamstring), Alex Highsmith (groin), and DeMarvin Leal (neck), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

RB Jaylen Warren is the only player questionable with a knee injury. No one else carries a game status, including QB Russell Wilson. He is practicing in full again and is considered healthy.

Of the six players ruled out, Kazee, Herbig, Patterson, and Leal didn’t practice Friday. Highsmith and Pruitt were limited but not deemed healthy enough to have a chance to face the Raiders. Everyone else practiced in full, including TE Pat Freiermuth, who was limited yesterday with a calf injury.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

Full

QB Russell Wilson (calf – no status)

RB Najee Harris (rest – no status)

TE Pat Freiermuth (calf – no status)

OG Isaac Seumalo (full – no status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – no status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest – no status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest – no status)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest – no status)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (knee – questionable)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin – out)

DNP

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle – out)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – out)

EDGE DeMarvin Leal (neck – out)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle – out)

Russell Wilson is healthy after fully practicing for three-straight days. Following today’s practice, Mike Tomlin indicated that Wilson would likely be active as the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields, who will receive the start. However, some believe Wilson will be inserted into the lineup for Week 7’s game against the New York Jets. Wilson initially suffered a calf injury in July and aggravated it in early September. Kyle Allen will be the No. 3/emergency quarterback for this game.

Tomlin is also “optimistic” about Warren’s status after calling him doubtful on Tuesday. Warren missed the last two games with a knee injury and will boost a struggling Steelers’ running game. If he plays, the team likely won’t need to elevate RB Jonathan Ward. Aaron Shampklin will be the No. 3 back.

Pittsburgh will be short at outside linebacker without Herbig, Leal, and Highsmith. Jeremiah Moon is expected to start opposite T.J. Watt while the team is expected at least one, and potentially both, of Ade Ogundeji and Eku Leota by Saturday’s 4 PM/EST deadline. More roster moves could come tomorrow to create spots on the 53-man roster, possibly sending some players to injured reserve.

Freiermuth will play despite showing up on the Steelers’ Thursday injury report with a calf injury. Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward will also have offensive roles at tight end with Rodney Williams playing on special teams.

Without Kazee, the Steelers could lean on Terrell Edmunds more than they have in “big nickel” packages against the Raiders multi-tight end personnel groupings. Kazee rolled his ankle in pre-game warmups following Sunday’s weather delay against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game but felt the impacts of the injury the following days.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST in Allegiant Stadium.