Steelers’ Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Larry Ogunjobi Limited, Five Players DNP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 5 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers’ Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

Full

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

OLB Jeremiah Moon (ankle)

DT Keeanu Benton (ankle)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

OLB Nick Herbig (ankle)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

DT Cameron Heyward (NIR – rest)

Mike Tomlin stated earlier this week that Benton’s status wasn’t in question, so his return to full practice confirms that. The defensive line isn’t totally in the clear, however, as DT Larry Ogunjobi was limited Thursday with a groin injury. His status on Friday will be worth monitoring.

Seumalo seems on track to making his 2024 debut this weekend after missing the first month of the season due to a strained pectoral he injured a week before the regular season began. It’s a boost to a Steelers offensive line that’s been hampered by injuries and lost RG James Daniels for the season in Week 4. It appears rookie Mason McCormick will slide from left guard to right guard and take Daniels’ place in the starting lineup, though a rotation between him and Spencer Anderson is still possible.

Pittsburgh’s backfield is beat up heading into the weekend. Warren was pulled late in the team’s Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and failed to practice last week before sitting out the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He did not practice yesterday either. Patterson injured his ankle late in the first half of the Colts game and also didn’t practice yesterday. The team signed RB Aaron Shampklin from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Highsmith was effectively ruled out by Mike Tomlin earlier in the week after aggravating a groin injury in Week 3 that he initially suffered in early August. Nick Herbig will earn his second start with DeMarvin Leal and potentially Moon, if activated by Saturday, backing him up.

If Pruitt can’t suit up, TE Rodney Williams will be active again. He’ll primarily play on special teams.

The final Steelers injury report will come on Friday along with injury designations for the game like always.

Pittsburgh and Dallas kick off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST. This will be their first primetime meeting since 1982.