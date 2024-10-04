Steelers Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Ruled Out Against Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Four players have been ruled out for the game: RB Jaylen Warren (knee), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin).

QB Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable as is DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin).

LB Nick Herbig (ankle), NT Keeanu Benton (ankle), DL Cam Heyward (rest) and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) do not have game statuses and will play. EDGE Jeremiah Moon (ankle) is questionable but practiced fully all week.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (knee- out)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle – out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin – out)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – out)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf – questionable)

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec – no game status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin – questionable)

Full

EDGE Jeremiah Moon (ankle – questionable)

EDGE Nick Herbig (ankle – no game status)

DL Keeanu Benton (ankle – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

The four players ruled out all failed to practice on Friday. Wilson was limited for a third-straight day, status quo from an injury report perspective, though he’s also told reporters he received some 11-on-11 work this week. Still, he’s trending towards being the No. 3/emergency quarterback he was the first month of the year.

Seumalo will return after missing the first month of the season with a strained pectoral suffered in practice a week before the season. He’ll be a big boost to an offensive line ravaged by injuries and bring veteran stability to the interior. With Seumalo reinserted at left guard, rookie Mason McCormick is expected to kick over to right guard. Pittsburgh’s ability to run the ball against a weak Dallas’ run defense will be key.

Despite Russell Wilson telling reporters he increased his workload this week, QB Justin Fields is expected to make his fifth start of the season. The biggest question will be if Wilson remains in his role as the No. 3 quarterback and one of the team’s inactives or if he’ll be elevated to true backup status as the No. 2 behind Fields and ahead of veteran Kyle Allen.

Pittsburgh’s backfield has taken a hit with the injuries to Warren and Patterson. Aaron Shampklin should have an increased role after making his NFL debut in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. We’ll see if the team also elevates veteran RB Jonathan Ward off the practice squad by tomorrow’s 4 PM/EST deadline. The team also signed by La’Mical Perine to the practice squad.

Highsmith will miss his second week due to a groin injury with the team reportedly aiming for a Week 7 return versus the New York Jets. Nick Herbig will start with DeMarvin Leal and possibly Jeremiah Moon backing him up. Moon has fully practiced all week but needs to be officially activated to the 53-man roster. Pittsburgh still has an open roster spot.

Reportedly, Ogunjobi left Thursday’s practice with the injury. He got in a limited session Friday but his status is uncertain for this game. If he can’t play, DL Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk will see increased reps. Pruitt will miss his third game, leaving Rodney Williams will continue to dress and play on special teams.

The Steelers and Cowboys kickoff Sunday night on NBC, their first-ever Sunday primetime matchup.