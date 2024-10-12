As we do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers’ X-factor for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

STEELERS VS RAIDERS X-FACTOR: PITTSBURGH’S LINEBACKERS

If one thing is hurting pretty much every area of the Steelers’ roster so far this season, it’s injuries. While a few different position groups have been impacted, the Steelers’ linebackers have been the latest to get struck by the injury bug. Specifically, EDGE rushers Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith will miss this Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders.

Losing any player to injury hurts, but this week, it could hurt more than usual. While the Raiders’ don’t run the ball well, Pittsburgh’s linebackers will still have a tough task cut out for them. Las Vegas used their first round pick this year on tight end Brock Bowers, and he’s been nothing short of dominant since joining the team.

Through five games, Bowers has 28 receptions for 313 yards and 11.2 yards per reception. He’s got one touchdown, which he scored in Las Vegas’ Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. Bowers is tied for first among all tight ends in receptions, and leads all tight ends in receiving yards.

The clip above is a good example of Bowers’ skillset. Despite a rather poor throw, Bowers wins the jump ball, and uses his speed to beat the defense to the sideline and into the end zone for his first touchdown.

Brock Bowers and the Raiders are crushing defenses with these 7 routes Bowers will run drags or overs early, then break it out towards the sideline later into wide open space the clear out created (overlook the random curl I threw in) pic.twitter.com/9iuQukVARf — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 17, 2024

While Bowers has been a big part of the Raiders’ offense, he could see an even larger role on Sunday. Las Vegas is without Davante Adams, and their second option at receiver, Jakobi Meyers, is listed questionable. If neither Adams nor Meyers can play, Bowers will see a ton of targets.

Of course, that means the Steelers’ linebackers will have to be on point this week. However, defending the pass is something the unit could do a little bit better at. Patrick Queen needs to have a big game, but he’s got to be better against the pass. Queen is allowing an 82.4-percent completion rate when targeted and a 136.0 passer rating.

However, the run game is an area the linebackers need to be strong against as well. Las Vegas has failed to run the ball well throughout this year. But with their two top receivers potentially out of action, the Raiders are going to try to run the ball early and often.

Obviously, with injuries to the group, the linebackers that are healthy will need to step up. We know T.J. Watt will bring his best. Aside from him, though, the Steelers need big performances from guys like Queen, Payton Wilson, Elandon Roberts and Jeremiah Moon.