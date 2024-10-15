Steelers Vs. Raiders Week 6: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to an all-too-common slow start in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they cranked things up after halftime. The latter included scoring 20 points, defensive and special teams turnovers, and a rarely comfortable 32-13 win against the short-handed Las Vegas Raiders.
In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
RB Najee Harris (90.7, 31 snaps) balled out. 106 rushing yards, 14 attempts, for a career-high 7.6 YPA (previously 3.8). Angry runs with 86 yards after contact, six forced missed tackles, four 10-plus runs, and an elusive rating all were top two ranks in Week Six. Two explosive rushes with nice vision and cutting, too. A 26-yarder eluding in the backfield, then a sweet juke one-on-one, making that DB look silly. Also, a 36-yard TD cutting inside, churning through traffic, bursting to the sideline, and an excellent diving extension just crossing the plain.
Crazily, it was the team’s first running back TD of 2024 and one that came in splash fashion. Plus, the team had rarely scored on explosive plays this season, and Harris delivered. Great game.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Another RB, Jonathan Ward (84.0, 6). Three carries, 13 yards, and 4.3 average are good on paper. An asterisk is they came late with the game at hand and didn’t like that two were tosses. Why risk a fumble at this stage with the game over? All is well, though. They went for 5 and 6-yards to set up victory formation.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players. WR Calvin Austin (78.3, 24) caught 2-of-5 targets. The two completions were nice third-down catches. First, an explosive 20-yard intermediate crosser on 3rd and 11, a good route and catch against tight trail coverage. The other a 3rd and 2, getting open on a nice in-breaking route and 16-yard gain.
G Spencer Anderson (72.0, 11) played some tackle-eligible, noting a missed run block in the first half, and guard when the game was decided with namely stronger pass blocking in my notes. PFF grades were similar (76.6 PBLK, 60.0 RBLK).
Rookie C Zach Frazier (70.1, 48) had another solid performance overall. Unfortunately, he was rolled up on and left with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the injury seems relatively minor. In game, noted a better RBLK game (71.9) than PBLK (59.5), but the latter slightly lower than anticipated. Charged with no pressures or sacks, with the main issues in my notes were not landing blocks on the second level, and some communication warts namely on twists.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. It certainly wasn’t T Broderick Jones’ best day (49.3, 67). Pass blocking was painful, allowing five pressures, three hurries, a QB hit, and a sack. His 24.7 grade is dead last among tackles of the week (pre-Monday Night Football). Had a holding penalty early second quarter, a painful stretch to watch when several pass-blocking issues occurred. Better in RBLK (64.2), particularly fourth quarter was good to see, but took lumps there as well. Rough 2024 overall that hopefully turns around soon.
Two TEs at the bottom of the list. Connor Heyward (44.4, 24) and Darnell Washington (44.3, 49). Each had a penalty as well, a false start and holding in the first half, culprits in the team continuing to shoot themselves in the foot early. Heyward’s impacted a three-and-out, and Washington was beaten on a PBLK badly.
It was Washington’s worst RBLK performance of the year (36.8), tied for the worst among his position this week. He did have a short catch, churning multiple defenders for nine yards, but blocking is his role, and hopefully, he will improve soon.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
EDGE T.J. Watt (94.7, 52) was the top grade on defense and overall, as expected. Despite being regularly double/triple teamed, had five solo tackles, including four run stops (unsuccessful offensive plays), two TFLs, and most clutch 2 FF. Led to an elite 99.0 RDEF grade, easily the best in Week Six.
Both led to timely turnovers, one before halftime that resulted in an offensive touchdown and the other clutch in the fourth quarter. His other grades felt low: 63.5 PRSH, 60.8 COV, 52.7 TACK. Was charged with a missed run tackle, a tough diving opportunity that I wouldn’t categorize as such, and no pressures or sacks, but was still impactful and around the QB. MVP.
LB Elandon Roberts (91.9, 27) also lands in the excellent tier for the second straight week. Five total tackles, another big goal line TFL in back-to-back weeks, and a QB hit. Both those big plays came in the first half, a rare spark as the unit struggled (to their standards). Two tackles went for stops and were solid across the board: 90.2 RDEF (second among LBs Week Six), 85.2 PRUSH (first), along with 79.3 TACK and 66.8 COV. Impactful.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Just one, DL Cam Heyward (86.4, 40), who has graded 70-plus in every game in a great 2024 season to date. Four total tackles (three stops), a TFL, two QB hits, and a sack with a nice in-out move to win. He was also doubled often, and still making plays left and right for himself or others. Throwing men around, varied moves, stepping up situationally with two fourth-quarter red zone run defense reps followed by his sack. Great day from the captain.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here. S Terrell Edmunds (76.7, 15) got more time on defense with Damontae Kazee out. He made a nice open-field run tackle on 3rd and 11 with the defense thinking pass in off coverage. A 72.8 COV was higher than I expected, with PFF charting a PBU that I didn’t note or make the official stat sheet.
DL Montravius Adams (73.2, 14) had a good game. Glad he got some flowers. He was getting a good push off the line in both the run and pass game, multiple plus pass rushes, including one that forced a late-game throwaway. I did note a couple of losses as a pass rusher, too, and no pressures on the stat sheet, but that, of course, doesn’t tell the full story. Case in point: just one tackle, but it was a 3rd and 5 that forced a three-and-out to officially end the game.
CB Donte Jackson (72.9, 50) had a rough start to the game, namely coverage issues, and had two missed tackles (24.3 TACK). His one tackle was a nice stop/tackle on a short catch in the second half as well. Jackson turned it on late though, with a fourth-quarter interception that included an explosive 24-yard return, an explosive turnover that I was clamoring for in the link at the beginning of the article. Undercut another pass late for his second PBU, great recognition, but unfortunately, dropped the pick-six opportunity.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (70.0, 57) was once again a steady force, namely cleaning up plays with solid tackles in the second level (82.5 TACK). Four total tackles, and was only targeted once, which continues to show his impact in “don’t throw it to that guy”.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Six bad grades. EDGE Eku Leota (49.9, 13) got an opportunity with the slew of injuries at the position. Noted two plus red zone run defense reps, including an assisted red zone tackle despite a chip by the lineman, though PFF didn’t credit him for the stat. Struggled as a pass rusher late game in my notes. Here’s his individual grades: 60.0 COV (one snap), 58.5 RDEF, 51.4 PRUSH.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (45.1, 33) lands in this tier for the second straight week. Had two assisted run tackles, working down the line well on one. Also had several other good reps overall, but the losses far outweighed the good. Pushed back for the hole on a red zone rushing TD, over pursuits and gap integrity, pancaked twice (that I caught), and lack of pass rush in my notes and on the stat sheet.
CB Joey Porter Jr. (43.0, 63) had a rough day. Four total tackles, no stops, a missed tackle with poor technique diving at the player’s feet, 4 catches on 5 targets for 65 yards, including an explosive 30-yarder, the longest play of the game. Yes, some of that was the soft zone Pittsburgh employs often but seen much better days from him.
EDGE Jeremiah Moon (40.6, 45) was certainly not the player he was replacing in Alex Highsmith. Just one assisted tackle (no stops). A positive was his effort, playing to the whistle and chasing down plays well out of his area, including that tackle. Hit or miss otherwise, particularly noting more positive pass rushes than run defense, with roughly equal losses in each. Also, there was seemingly a coverage miscommunication on him, leaving a wide-open receiver.
Two DL bottom the list. Dean Lowry (36.6, 6) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (30.6, 9). Lowry has looked a bit better than grades that hover around this area on the season, noting a nice red zone run defense rep in this game.
Loudermilk has sub-40 grades the last two games. Had a hurry in this one, forcing a throwaway, but noted a poor run defense day. His individual grades were confusing: 60.1 RDEF, 72.5 TACK, 55.8 PRSH, 57.1 COV despite no coverage snaps. All were well above his overall too.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Moon (92.1, 15) was the top-graded special teamer, as expected, slicing up the middle for a timely third-quarter punt block that was tide-changing in Pittsburgh’s favor. Also had a kick return tackle and played on four special team phases as well.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Edmunds (89.0, 16) made another list and was a four-teamer. Credited with two special teams tackles, including a great gunner rep to hit the punt returner out of bounds for no gain.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Five here. Miles Killebrew (73.7, 17), Payton Wilson (73.4, 16), Mark Robinson (73.1, 16), and Beanie Bishop Jr. (71.5, 13). Each was a core guy, noting the first three creating a wall in great team kickoff coverage. Also noted Wilson with a good block on the opening kickoff return. Bishop made the tackle off the punt block at the nine-yard line, putting the offense in great field position (although that led to a FG).
K Chris Boswell (73.4, 14) tied with Wilson’s grade with four field goals, including a 52-yarder to get points on the first drive, along with connecting from 49 yards on the third drive. Steady Eddie, and as HC Mike Tomlin says, expected but appreciated.
Nice day for the unit.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one, Connor Heyward (47.3, 17). My notes on him were positive, including the aforementioned great team kickoff coverage and cutting off the run lane following the punt block. Surprising from what I saw.
Surprises:
- Patrick Queen’s 51.5 grade was way worse than expected.
- Jonathan Ward’s strong grade.
- Connor Heyward worse than expected special teams grade.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 6 VS. COWBOYS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 6 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B. Jones, M. McCormick, J. Fields.
DEF- J. Porter, P. Queen, D. Elliott.
ST- Co. Heyward, R. Williams, M. Killebrew.