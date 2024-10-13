Steelers Vs. Raiders 2024 Week Six: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 6
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, Oct. 13, 2024
Site: Allegiant Stadium (65,000) • Las Vegas, NV.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Raiders +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against Las Vegas.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in October.
Las Vegas are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Las Vegas’ last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Las Vegas are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in October.
Las Vegas are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games played in week 6.
Steelers Injuries:
TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out
T Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out
OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out
DL DeMarvin Leal (neck) – Out/IR
S Damontae Kazee (ankle) – Out
Raiders Injuries:
WR Davante Adams (hamstring) – Out
TE Michael Mayer (personal) – Out/NFI
LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) – Questionable
WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) – Questionable
G Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) – Questionable
RB Zamir White (groin) – Questionable
T Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) – Questionable
S Trey Taylor (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_13_2024_at_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-raiders-week-6-flipcard
Game Capsule:
pit-lvr-week-6-capsule-2024