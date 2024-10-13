Steelers Vs. Raiders 2024 Week Six: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, Oct. 13, 2024

Site: Allegiant Stadium (65,000) • Las Vegas, NV.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Raiders +3

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against Las Vegas.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in October.

Las Vegas are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Las Vegas’ last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Las Vegas are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in October.

Las Vegas are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games played in week 6.

Steelers Injuries:

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out

T Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out

DL DeMarvin Leal (neck) – Out/IR

S Damontae Kazee (ankle) – Out

Raiders Injuries:

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) – Out

TE Michael Mayer (personal) – Out/NFI

LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) – Questionable

G Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) – Questionable

RB Zamir White (groin) – Questionable

T Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) – Questionable

S Trey Taylor (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

LAS VEGAS WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_13_2024_at_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-raiders-week-6-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-lvr-week-6-capsule-2024