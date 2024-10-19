As we do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers’ X-factor of the game against the New York Jets.
STEELERS VS JETS X-FACTOR: STEELERS’ GROUND GAME
Through the first five weeks of the season, Najee Harris was struggling a bit. Harris has hit the 1,000 rushing-yard threshold in each of his first three seasons in the league. However, up until Week 6, Harris’ top single-game rushing total in 2024 had been 70 yards, which he reached in both Weeks 1 and 3.
Then, against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, Harris exploded. He torched the Raiders’ defense for 106 yards on 14 carries, including a long touchdown run. Harris averaged a whopping 7.6 yards per carry, and was a massive factor behind Pittsburgh’s win.
Now, against the New York Jets, Harris has another tall task ahead of him. The Steelers offense is set to look a bit different this week, with Russell Wilson quarterbacking the team for the first time this year. As a result, Pittsburgh will likely try to establish the run early and often on Sunday night, as they have done all year long.
Harris was obviously a big part of the Steelers’ win last week. However, it’s not just him that Pittsburgh is relying on. The Steelers will be looking to get their other young running back, Jaylen Warren, going this week. Warren has wobbled out of the gate to begin the year, but he’s capable of making explosive plays as well.
Now, that highlight clip is from the 2023 season, and his highlights in 2024 have been a bit hard to come by. Through four games, Warren has rushed for just 61 yards on 20 carries. He’s averaging only 3.1 yards per attempt. Warren has struggled with injuries this year at times, but he’ll be healthy for the second straight week now.
Luckily, the Jets provide both an opportunity for Warren to get on track, and Harris to stay on track. While the Jets have one of the best passing-defenses in the league, they’re a bit more susceptible to the run. New York is giving up 745 rushing yards, which comes out to 124.1 per game.
However, in this case, the rushing attack’s biggest goal could be to keep the ball away from New York. The Jets have been far from perfect on offense this season, but they just got a new toy. Earlier this week, New York traded for star receiver Davante Adams, who will reunite with their quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two have excellent chemistry together from their time as members of the Green Bay Packers, and could pick up where they left off in Pittsburgh this week. However, the more success the Steelers have on the ground, the less time the Jets will have with the ball.
Finally, a good, consistent ground game makes life much easier on Wilson. Wilson will be making his first start of the year, and it will be his first time playing in a Steelers uniform. This week, the Steelers’ X-factor is their rushing attack. If Pittsburgh can establish the run early, life will be much easier on Wilson, and he’ll be much more comfortable in his first game.