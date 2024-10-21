Steelers Vs. Jets Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 37-15 win against the New York Jets Sunday night.

WINNERS

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

I admit I came into the game concerned about Bishop. A rookie corner who has taken his lumps facing a Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. But Bishop came to play. He made an outstanding one-handed snag over the middle to pick Rodgers off late in the first half, a huge play that turned the tide and led to Russell Wilson’s touchdown to WR George Pickens.

His second came in the second half, catching a pass that bounced in and out of WR Garrett Wilson’s hands, taking it the other way to the 1-yard line. He also added a great open field tackle on Wilson at the end of the first half, something this secondary didn’t do enough of in the first half.

Bishop became the second rookie to ever intercept Rodgers twice in one game and the first undrafted player to do so. After a poor showing against the Cowboys, his play has been on the upswing.

WR George Pickens

No one was happier to have Russell Wilson under center than Pickens. While some of the vertical throws were underthrown, they had arc and lift and allowed Pickens the chance to make a contested grab, something he does better than virtually any receiver in the NFL.

Pickens caught two passes of 35-plus yards after coming into the game with three over the first six weeks. He also caught his first touchdown of the year over the top, picking on a depleted Jets secondary. Pickens even did the dirty work, throwing a key block on TE Pat Freiermuth’s chunk catch and run to help spring him the final few yards.

SS DeShon Elliott

Just a dude built for AFC North ball and having a solid season. Elliott is an excellent tackler and hitter, possessing all the traits you look for in a strong safety. He’s consistent, technically sound, and plays with great effort. Just a solid game making tackles, including a big-time wallop in the fourth quarter. He’s a glue guy and steal of a free agent signing.

Steelers Special Teams

Gotta show some love to the Steelers’ special teams, which were just incredible tonight. Chris Boswell made his field goals, Minkah Fitzpatrick was robbed of an extra point block, and the coverage team of Connor Heyward, Jeremiah Moon, Jonathan Ward, and company. Late in the third quarter, DL Dean Lowry blocked a field goal that wasn’t overturned by penalty.

P Corliss Waitman pinned one inside the 10 while Terrell Edmunds served well as a gunner, putting pressure on the Jets’ returner that forced a muff that rolled out of bounds.

Just an all-around amazing performance tonight. Clinic stuff and one of the best you’ll see from a unit.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

Welcome back, Alex Highsmith. With T.J. Watt continuing to get his typical attention, the Steelers needed someone to step up on the other side. After missing three games with a groin injury, he returned in a big way. He didn’t officially pick up a sack, it was hard with Rodgers’ quick release, but he repeatedly got pressure off the edge against LT Tyron Smith. He also did work in the run game with a solid run stuff.

QB Russell Wilson

It was a shaky start and not perfect overall with some ugly misses, underthrown vertical shots, and his lack of mobility compared to Justin Fields was obvious. Early rust was to be expected. But Wilson got this offense rolling late in the first half and neither took their foot off the gas the rest of the way. Wilson opened up the vertical element of the offense, ran the show well, and put points on the board without costly mistakes.

For a guy coming in cold in the middle of a season against a solid Jets defense (granted, one that was hemorrhaging DBs tonight), it was an impressive overall showing.

C Ryan McCollum

Tip of the hat to McCollum. Wasn’t perfect, he gave up a hold, but he held his own and overall, the line run blocked well. For a fourth-string center making his first start in three years, he played good ball. The Steelers have injuries along their offensive line but they’re still a tenacious front playing with a chip on their shoulder.

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter clamped down any of the Jets’ vertical attempts in this one. At least two downfield throws weren’t even close to being caught against him. He also added a tackle for a loss. New York got its plays through the air but overall, Porter held up his end of the bargain.

HC Mike Tomlin

Tomlin took the risk. And time will still tell the story of how turning to Russell Wilson will go. But Tomlin and the Steelers got what they wanted, what Tomlin thought the Steelers needed, with a bigger chunk of the passing game and putting points on the board. Kudos to Tomlin for doing what most coaches wouldn’t have done.

D-Line

Nice performance across the board. Larry Ogunjobi had an early sack, Cam Heyward was his usual excellent self, and Keeanu Benton turned things on in the second half against the screen/quick game. As mentioned above, Dean Lowry blocked a field goal. And largely, the Jets’ running game was bottled up in this one.

LOSERS

First-Half Defensive Tackling

Very sloppy showing early, especially on RB Breece Hall. A load to take down in the passing game, Hall was making everyone miss early. LBs Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson and a whole host of names on a 50-plus yard sprint inside the Steelers’ 5-yard line. Things got better in the second half, but the first half was tough to watch.

OT Broderick Jones

It looked like another tough one for Jones, especially in pas protection. He gave up a sack to fellow first-round pick Will McDonald IV in the first round and gave up a couple other pressures. His struggles continue and you wonder if he’ll be penciled in for a starting job next season. Right now, he’s got a ton of work to do.

The good news, an overall short loser’s list. Always a crowd pleaser.