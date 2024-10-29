Steelers Vs. Giants Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-18 win against the New York Giants on Monday night.

WINNERS

RB Najee Harris

Harris ran well early as the Steelers’ offense rolled between the 20s, though they struggled to finish drives in the first half.Harris continues to show his elusiveness with a spin move and hurdle among his first carries. At one point, he averaged 9.8 yards on his first six rush attempts.

He also got involved as a checkdown option when vertical clearouts weren’t open, a more involved receiver this year than he was a season ago.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

Another strong game for Highsmith, who has been excellent since his Week 7 return. He benefitted from facing ex-Steeler Chris Hubbard, who hadn’t played a snap this season and has little-to-zero regular-season action at left tackle. Still, Highsmith took advantage with a constant barrage of pressure even if he fell just shy of several first-half sacks.

The Steelers’ defense was able to finish in the second half as Highsmith picked up a pair. He even got the primary pressure on T.J. Watt’s first takedown of the day, using his patented inside spin move to success.

EDGE T.J. Watt

Watt went the previous two games without a sack. He wasn’t going to make it three. With Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor asking to be put “on an island” against Watt, all Watt did was record two sacks and a game-sealing strip/sack fumble recovery to atone for Russell Wilson’s fourth-quarter fumble with Pittsburgh up eight.

Watt had arguably a quiet start but the Giants, like every team, gave him plenty of attention as Hubbard was left on his own versus Highsmith. But Watt had a loud finish.

QB Russell Wilson

No question Wilson has boosted this offense to new heights. Facing a solid Giants defense that had held five of seven opponents at or under 21 points. The offense struggled to finish early but the plays were hardly Wilson’s fault, touchdowns called back on a Broderick Jones penalty and George Pickens unable to get both feet (even if it was “two” feet) inbounds.

But Wilson continues to throw a pretty deep ball with touch and placement. Play-action remains effective, he’s making good decisions, and moving this offense. The Steelers showed more fluidity tonight than they did against the New York Jets, too. His 43-yard completion to Pickens was as good as it gets downfield, away from the defenders but catchable along the sideline.

Wilson had a costly fourth-quarter fumble on a scramble, a play that just can’t happen, though Watt’s strip/sack fumble saved face. Still, the bulk of Wilson’s performance was good, and the Steelers should’ve had 30 points in this one had it not been for plays failed to be made that were out of his control.

K Chris Boswell

An a weekly trip to the winners list for Boswell, who was 4-for-4 on field goals tonight. He provided the support while the offense struggled to finish in the red zone. There weren’t any long-range kicks, but you have to appreciate his consistently and dependability. He’s still on track to break David Akers’ record for most made field goals in a season, though he’s not the only kicker who could do it this year. Washington’s Austin Seibert is also on pace.

WR/PR Calvin Austin III

Tonight was Austin’s game. In the first half, Austin continued to set a record for “times open with hand in the air without getting the ball” after being open in the end zone early in tonight’s game. He made his first splash play in the return game, his 73-yard score the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter.

He showed vision and the game-breaking speed that got him drafted to run away from the Giants’ coverage team, the Steelers’ first punt-return score in five seasons.

For an encore performance, Austin found the end zone for Pittsburgh’s first offensive score of the night, a 29-yard grab on third down after tracking a Russell Wilson moon ball. A heck of a performance for Austin, who overcame a broken foot his rookie year and hasn’t lost his speed.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

You make the game-sealing interception when the Giants were driving, you get on this list. No questions asked. Three picks in two games for Bishop.

LOSERS

OT Broderick Jones

Another tough outing for Jones. He continues to struggle to protect the edge with his hand placement and punch, giving up a sack tonight. He also was flagged for a facemask that wiped out a first-drive touchdown pass to Pickens. The Steelers settled for a field goal instead. Jones has to know to let go when the DE runs away from him as the quarterback breaks the pocket.

Jones also got blown up on one running play and his performance was so poor even o-line guru Duke Manyweather called him out for it. Things just aren’t getting better with Jones. The team doesn’t have many other options right now but once OT Dylan Cook is cleared and activated, there should at least be a conversation about a potential change.

Donte Jackson

Jackson’s worst game of the year as he struggled to cover WR Darius Slayton in this one while missing as a tackler. He gave up a 43-yard completion on the Giants’ first drive, a tough play with outside leverage but a play he’s responsible for all the same. Definitely the guy New York went after in this one. Still been a really good year but this is a game to forget.

Red-Zone Offense

Ugly showing once Pittsburgh got inside the 20s. The Steelers had no issue moving the ball in the first quarter until they reached the red zone. A Broderick Jones hands-to-face and Pickens unable to get his left foot down forced Pittsburgh to settle for field goals. They finished the night an ugly 0-4 in the red zone and the reason why this game was close.

Run Defense

Disappointing showing from the Steelers’ defense. Pittsburgh’s run defense had been strong all season while New York hadn’t run the ball a lick. But the Giants won the battle up front with rookie back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who rushed for the second-most yards by a rookie ever against the Steelers. He finished with 145 yards, 7.3 per carry, and a score before exiting with a possible concussion. Pittsburgh just wasn’t gap sound or physical enough, something that hasn’t been a problem for most of the year. Need to be better.