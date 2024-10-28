Steelers Vs. Giants: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactive players for their Week 8 Monday night regular-season home game against the New York Giants. As expected, a few players from the home team will miss the contest due to injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Monday night game on the Saturday and Sunday injury report updates, RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), and C Zach Frazier (ankle) are all inactive for the Steelers.

For Patterson, who sustained his ankle injury several Sundays ago, tonight will mark the fourth game this season that he’s missed. Herbig, who was injured during the Week 5 Sunday night home game, will be sidelined for the third time this season on Monday night. Monday night will also mark the second game missed this season for Frazier, who sustained his ankle injury a few Sundays ago.

After ending the weekend listed as questionable, QB Justin Fields (hamstring) is listed as an inactive player Monday night. He is the emergency third quarterback for this contest. Fields showed up on the injury report on Saturday. QB Kyle Allen, who was active as the backup to QB Justin Fields for the first five games of the regular season, will backup starter Russell Wilson Monday night.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also technically includes one healthy scratch in CB C.J. Henderson, who was signed off the practice squad this past week.

On Monday, the Steelers signed RB Jonathan Ward to their 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad and elevated WR Brandon Johnson to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. Both players are active for Monday’s night game against the Giants.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields (3rd QB)

C Zach Frazier

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

CB C.J. Henderson

Giants’ Inactive Players

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

P Jamie Gillan

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LB Ty Summers

CB Cor’Dale Flott

OL Jake Kubas

DT Jordon Riley