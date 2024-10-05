As we do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-factor for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
STEELERS VS COWBOYS X-FACTOR: RB NAJEE HARRIS
Through the first three seasons of Najee Harris’ career, he managed to top 1,000 yards in each season. During that same stretch, he also averaged at least 60 yards per game, and 3.8 yards per carry. Through four games in 2024, Harris has just 228 rushing yards, an average of 57.0 per game, and is running for an abysmal 3.4 yards per carry.
Harris has started a little slowly this year, and it’s been the worst of his career across a few stat categories. Still, we’ve only played four games. In addition, things haven’t been too easy for the Steelers offense in general this year, and Harris’ slump could be a byproduct of that. Injuries and poor play in different areas on the offensive line, plus a lack of a top-end passing attack could contribute to Harris not being able to muster up the same production he’s got in recent years.
However, this week’s showdown against the Cowboys could prove to be a chance for Harris to change that narrative. If there’s going to be a time for him to get things going, it’s now. Despite their average 2-2 record, the Cowboys have struggled to start the year. One of the ways they’ve struggled the most is defending the run.
The clip above is part of a 25-carry, 151-yard performance from Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry back in Week 3. To be fair, most defenses find it difficult to contain Henry. However, Dallas has had those struggles throughout the season. Through four weeks, Dallas has allowed 583 rushing yards, the eighth-most in the league. They’ve also allowed eight rushing touchdowns, tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the most in the league.
Now, things might be getting even worse for Dallas. This week’s injury report shows that Micah Parsons, Dallas’ best player in their front seven, will miss Sunday’s game. Their other key edge defender, DeMarcus Lawrence, is set to miss an extended period of time with an injury he suffered last week. A unit that is already one of the worst in the NFL against the run will be even weaker on Sunday night.
With that in mind, this is a game in which the Steelers must pound the run. Pittsburgh’s offensive strategy throughout the year has involved an emphasis on the run, and that’s something they’ll stick with this week. With that in mind, this matchup ends up being perfect for them. Aside from the New York Giants last week, the last team Dallas played was the Ravens. During that game, Baltimore ran the ball for an astounding 274 yards.
Make no mistake, that’s something the Steelers likely took notice of. This is where Harris comes in. Despite a tougher start to the season than he hoped for, he’s got an excellent matchup looming. If Harris can have a good, consistent game on the ground, Pittsburgh stands a great chance to win.