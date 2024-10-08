Steelers Vs. Cowboys Week 5: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

After a three-game winning streak to start the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on a two-game losing streak (3-2) following another sloppy and situationally poor outing overall against the Dallas Cowboys.
In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
RB Najee Harris is the top grade on offense (81.1, 43 snaps). His baseline rushing stats were limited once again: 14 attempts, 42 yards, 3.0 YPA, and no TDs in 2024 still. Actually, has more receiving yards in recent weeks. Included a 20-yard explosive screen that was…successful, a rarity for a while now. Half of the explosive plays in the game, along with a 15-yarder (73.7 REC). 81.0 RUN grade is his best of 2024. Nice to see props for his best yards after contact performance, successful run rate, and situational plays like the 4th and 1 conversion.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Six players, far more than expected. Elevated WR Brandon Johnson (78.8, 5) caught his lone target on a nine-yard crosser in the fourth quarter. The grade seems rich. G Isaac Seumalo (78.7, 58) made his 2024 debut. He had his fair share of struggles in his return from injury, more as a pass blocker in my notes. PFF agreed, with an 83.1 RBLK (team-high) and 43.4 PBLK (team-worst). Wasn’t expecting the latter to be that low, but here’s to hoping that trends well next week.
Rookie C Zach Frazier (76.0, 58) continues to play well, with 70-plus grades in 4-of-5 games. I expected the latter to be better at 77.8 RBLK compared to 60.4 PBLK. PFF charged him with no pressures or sacks, and I noted just a few lost reps, the most notable being on the ground once.
TE Connor Heyward (73.2, 13) had one of Pittsburgh’s two receiving touchdowns, getting wide open on a red zone corner route with YAC. Was unable to corral two targets, though. One explosive air yard attempt hit his hands on a diving effort and the other a nice concept, getting open on 3rd and 1 but falling incomplete as the defender punched it out. 82.6 REC still led the team and was not great as a run blocker (57.0).
QB Kyle Allen (73.2) came in for just two snaps, and QB Justin Fields took a shot, forced to get checked out momentarily. Allen’s first play was a hand-off, then had a nice intermediate over the middle throw to Pat Freiermuth for a gain of 19 with YAC.
Rookie G Mason McCormick impressed me. About a handful of lost pass reps (53.7 PBLK), more pushed back than beat (noted one of the latter). PFF had him for one pressure (a hurry). 72.1 RBLK, including the gotta have it 4th and 1 Harris conversion and really showed he can take on the starting role, in my opinion.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
RB Aaron Shampklin (48.8, 11) had four carries for 14 yards, 3.5 YPA, and a 46.0 RUN. Important context is situational, starting with living for a field goal early on a 3rd and 8 toss, gaining 5 yards. Another three came before halftime, backed up in their own end, willing to go to the locker room. Most egregious to ding him for was a poor pass block, allowing a 3rd and 5 hit on Fields that was batted incomplete in the second half (59.8 PBLK).
T Broderick Jones (48.0, 58) struggled in both the run and pass game. I noted a particularly poor stretch to end the game, negatively impacting Pittsburgh’s comeback attempt. That came mostly in pass pro (48.7), with PFF viewing his RBLK worse (48.7). Both were bad, no doubt, in ups and downs throughout the game.
This week’s lowest offensive grade is TE Darnell Washington (44.1, 30). Best individual grade was 75.9 PBLK, but a 51.8 RBLK. My notes were a bit more even, with a few lost reps in each, agreeing that run block was worse of the two. 52.1 REC, catching one of his two targets for five yards, avoiding the strip attempt. The incompletion was an explosive overthrow from Fields that would have been a red zone trip. Another guilty party of penalty, with a false start.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Three players. LB Elandon Roberts is the highest-graded defender overall (93.7, 21). Had a wow play, timing the snap on the Steelers’ goal line, flying in Troy Polamalu-esque to force the fumble with 37 seconds left to maintain their 17-13 lead. The flip side is the unlucky bounce that went the Cowboy’s way and, ultimately, their game-winning TD two plays later—one of the all-too-many examples of missed opportunities.
EDGE Nick Herbig’s (91.0, 41) second opportunity to fill the starting role sans Alex Highsmith (groin injury) was much better. Unfortunately, Herbig exited the game with a hamstring injury, too. Depth at the position in the immediate future is in jeopardy. Tied for a team-high five pressures, a half sack, two combined tackles, and impressive run TFL. 90.0 PRSH and 73.3 RDEF, with the former ranking first in Week Five, and littered my notes with positives.
EDGE T.J. Watt (90.3, 70) was superb, tying Herbig in pressures (five), eight combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, a TFL, three QB hits, and a FF. The main storyline was reaching 100 career sacks, quite a rare accomplishment as the second-fastest player in NFL history. But where he graded best was 84.8 RDEF, which he did make some great plays but missed two run tackles (44.0 TACK), and felt his 75.2 PRSH was too low. Individual grades lower than overall again.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
One player, DL Cameron Heyward (86.2, 55). Led the team in hurries (four), had four total pressures, a 3rd and 1 QB hit that forced intentional grounding, and four combined tackles (two stops). Best 86.6 PRSH of 2024 for Cam, though his 66.7 RDEF is lower than he’s spoiled us to expect. Noted a handful of lost reps there, but it is where both stops came. Still a nice day from the captain.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three here. DL DeMarvin Leal (77.8, 12) had an assisted tackle and a pressure before exiting the game with an injury, as he was also filling in at the EDGE position. The room was decimated, and here’s to hoping for positive news this week.
CB Joey Porter (74.7, 75) had a huge play, with a great track and interception of Dak Prescott on a deep target. Also, good coverage on another to force an incompletion, and enjoyed him setting the edge to help limit a four-yard screen. There were a few other plays given up, and the most discouraging was the tackling effort. He, quite frankly, looked disinterested at times, noting three clear instances.
LB Patrick Queen’s 72.3 grade is his highest of 2024, and he played every defensive snap (76). Tied for second on the team with nine total tackles, three stops, but two missed tackles. PFF liked his RDEF best (70.5), which I thought was generous, with a couple of good ones but several losses, including third-down conversions. 68.4 COV was up next, but I aligned more with their 59.1 TACK in my notes.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here. CB Beanie Bishop (42.4, 57) had a rough day. He had three tackles, including a WR run for two yards, but that was his only stop. 78.4 TACK felt strong. He was thoroughly picked on in coverage (50.2), PFF charting him for a team-high eight targets, six catches allowed, 90 yards, 41 in YAC, and a 40.3 RDEF. On top of all that, two penalties. A facemask on a tackle out of bounds and a huge 3rd and 7 holding that negated a Heyward sack. I thought he’d be the lowest grade, to be honest.
The rest were d-lineman, all of which I expected in this tier. DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (39.9, 14) was a goose egg on the stat sheet, nada. I noted virtually all lost reps, with a bit more in run defense and a missed tackle.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (33.1, 15) had one nice win off the line to get a run tackle for loss, which was by far the highlight of his night (67.4 TACK). 38.1 RDEF, and noted him on the ground multiple times, and not much pass rush (53.0). It was not his best day, but he was on the injury report leading up to the game. DL Montravius Adams (31.6, 27) is the lowest-graded defender. Losing nearly every rep in my notes, with the exception being two run-stop tackles. Otherwise, plain ugly, in my opinion.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Loudermilk (93.4, 8) is expectedly the highest-graded special teamer. I did note him on the ground on the opening kickoff. This is forgivable compared to coming away with a huge field goal block, another key play that was made, but it wasn’t enough to seal the victory.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Jeremiah Moon (73.2, 8) made his Steelers debut off of IR, making an impact on special teams. Noted him for a good punt rush and blocking on the 34-yard kick return. Was also thrust into more defensive snaps than expected (28) with Herbig’s injury, which may be required moving forward.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Beanie Bishop (45.3, 9) had a kick return tackle, but Dallas was able to bring it out for 38 yards. Also had a false start on the punt team.
Damontae Kazee (41.1, 4) was the lowest-graded special teamer. Penalized for an illegal formation, moving early on the opening kickoff, and added even more yardage to that long return. The first of many frustrating errors in this one, literally right out of the gates.
Surprises:
- Brandon Johnson has the second-highest offensive grade.
- Beanie Bishop not the lowest defensive grade.
- Patrick Queen a bit higher grade than I anticipated.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 5 VS. COWBOYS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 5 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- J. Fields, starting offensive line.
DEF- P.Queen.
ST- Co.Heyward, M.Killebrew, M.Robinson, P.Wilson, R.Williams, T.Edmunds.
Thanks for reading, and let me know your thoughts in the comments.