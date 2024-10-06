Steelers Vs. Cowboys 2024 Week Five: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 5

Dallas Cowboys (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 6, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), and Melissa Stark (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

Dallas is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 6 games.

Dallas is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

Dallas is 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas’ last 15 games on the road.

Dallas is 8-4 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Dallas is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Dallas is 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games played in October.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games played in week 5.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Dallas.

Pittsburgh is 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games at home.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in October.

Pittsburgh is 12-3 SU in their last 15 games played in week 5.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

Cowboys Injuries:

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) – Out/IR

DE Micah Parsons (ankle) – Out

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder) – Questionable

CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) – Questionable

LB Marist Liufau (quadricep) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out

T Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out

RB Jaylen Warren (knee) – Out

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out

QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Questionable

OLB Jeremiah Moon (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_6_2024_vs_dallas-cowboys_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-cowboys-week-5-flipcard

Game Capsule:

dal-pit-week-5-capsule-2024