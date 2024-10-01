Steelers Vs. Colts Week 4: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The good times came to an end in Week 4, with the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Indianapolis Colts 27-24. Slow start for the entire team, unable to do enough to dig out of an early 17-point deficit, and the defense regressing hard being the biggest surprise of the loss.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. T Dan Moore was the top graded Steeler on offense (75.7 grade, 70 snaps). The OL struggled overall, but Moore wasn’t the biggest culprit. Had a 75.9 PBLK and 72.2 RBLK. Had some good reps no doubt, allowing two hurries per PFF. I noted more pressure allowed, including a QB hit and rough stretches in the second and fourth quarters, with his PBLK higher than I anticipated.
Another lineman in rookie C Zach Frazier (74.7, 70). Noted him as one of the slow starters, particularly as a run blocker in the first quarter and second quarter pass blocking. Was key to a rarely nice run game stretch in the second quarter, then rather consistent in the second half overall. One pressure per PFF, and if it was a chunk play, Frazier was often a positive. 78.6 PBLK led the team, and 72.4 RBLK was second. More up and down and pushed around more than usual though.
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (71.6, 9) saw more burn with Jaylen Warren out. Answered the call, with the aforementioned nice run game stretch in the second quarter before exiting the game with an ankle injury. This included a stretch of three ten-plus runs, contributing to his 43 yards in total (healthy 7.2 YPA) on six total attempts. Also had two catches for 19 yards, with another chunk gain of 14, wide open on a scramble drill stop route, providing YAC as well.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE, surprisingly.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two players. S DeShon Elliott was the top graded defender (86.2, 56). Steady force despite Pittsburgh’s defensive regression. Team-leading 12 total tackles (five stops), and led NFL safeties (pre-Monday Night Football) with an excellent 92.3 RDEF (four stops). He was instinctive, displaying typical quick close ability, including strong open field tackles (84.2 TACK). Also a FF, near turnover opportunity on a 14-yard QB run. Elliott and S Minkah Fitzpatrick leading the team in tackles speaks to the largely poor effort in front of them, unfortunately.
DL Cam Heyward (80.5, 48) had an atypical performance. Normally a stout run defender, and while there was good, far more up and down and more lost reps than usual. 63.5 RDEF by far his worst of 2024. A team-leading and season-best 84.8 PRSH was his clearer positive, including five total pressures and two half-sacks that were also team highs. The latter came in the second half, one knocking the OL to the ground, and a big one late game.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four in this tier. EDGE T.J. Watt (75.8, 62) garners a lot of attention, and was quieter than high all-pro abilities. Just two pressures, no sacks, two assisted tackles (no stops), and a missed tackle on a chunk run. What defenses do in attempts to limit him are as impactful as the stat sheet though, and good to see it reflected in the grades.
LB Payton Wilson (74.0, 72.5) graded better than I expected. Part of the rough start, particularly in run defense (angles, recognition, block shedding). Improved through the game though, where four of his six total tackles came, and both his stops. 72.5 RDEF felt generous though. His best 81.6 PRSH did include a nice rep, but no pressures (5 snaps). His lowest 55.9 COV is agreeable. Pittsburgh’s soft zone scheme was infuriating, and put Wilson in tough positions (including WRs) that went for chunk plays.
DL Keeanu Benton (72.3, 28) made an impact with three solo tackles (all stops). Included a late game half sack (with Heyward), a run TFL with them backed up on their own goal-line, a QB hit, and batted pass despite a double team. 73.4 PRSH his best grade, but only one pressure. Several lost reps in run defense though, particularly at the start and end of the game (lowest 63.3 grade).
S Terrell Edmunds (70.3, 8) got his first defensive snaps of 2024, and played well. Two total tackles, both on third down stops. One encouraged an early slide on a QB run, the other a 3rd and 7 3-yard assisted run tackle, with great recognition for a needed stop following the excruciating fumble turnover from the Steelers offense.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here, unsurprisingly. DL Montravius Adams (41.9, 17) had a rough game. Zero-burger on the stat sheet, noting nearly all his reps as losses. Did have two positive pass rushes in my notes on ten snaps, with a 52.8 grade his best. 46.8 RDEF included chunk yards, pushed around, pancaked immediately, and another looking particularly lost not finding the football.
LB Patrick Queen (40.4, 66) has simply not lived up to my expectations yet. Most frustrating was run defense (30.0) and tackling (29.8), with extreme issues shedding blocks overall and missing two run tackles that went for chunk plays. Also missed the FR turnover opportunity. Coverage was also tough to watch (55.6), but more the painful soft zone that Indianapolis repetitively carved up. Need the defensive QB to step up and provide stability moving forward.
DL Dean Lowry (37.1, 8). Didn’t have too many notes on his limited opportunities. Had a plus and negative run reps in red zone defense (44.5 RDEF). Best grade was 57.4 PRSH, but no pressures, and goose eggs on the stat sheet.
CB Joey Porter (32.8, 66) was the lowest-graded defender, deservingly. Frankly, it was sickening. Allowed five catches (seven targets) for 81 yards (16.2/rec), 23 in YAC, a long of 32 and a touchdown, for an abysmal 149.4 rating against and 30.1 COV which were all team worsts. Four total tackles, but none were stops, and missed a chunk run tackle early in the game. Also penalized for DPI, though this was very arguable, one of the few things that didn’t warrant blame. Soft zone impacted? Yes, but no excuse in his horrid performance.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
NONE.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
One player. The lowest special teams and overall grade this week was Porter (29.8, 7). Played two teams, the majority on field goal block. Didn’t note anything there, but paired with the lowest defensive grade is a twist of the knife to his rough game.
Surprises:
- G Spencer Anderson not in the bad grades (58.4).
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick not in at least the good tier (66.2), bogus unnecessary roughness likely dinged his 60.1 COV, which deserves an asterisk IMO.
- Calvin Austin’s lower than expected 69.9 PRET grade despite a 30-yard explosive that nearly broke for a TD.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 4 VS. COLTS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 4 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B.Jones, M.McCormick, D.Moore, J.Fields, Z.Frazier.
DEF- J.Porter, M.Fitzpatrick, P.Queen.
ST- Co.Heyward, P.Wilson, M.Robinson, M.Killebrew, R.Williams.