Steelers’ Turning Point: T.J. Watt Packs A Punch While Justin Fields Takes One

Following each game in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season, I will highlight the event, or string of events, in the game that was the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering but are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.

The Steelers’ Sunday’s blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders was one of those games that was really difficult to watch until all of a sudden it wasn’t. The defense looked like it was going to get lit up by Aidan O’Connell on the opening drive, and the offense was once against shooting itself in the foot with penalties and negative plays.

In the end, the Steelers were able to fall back on their identity of running the football and playing strong defense to secure victory. But there was one critical sequence at the end of the second quarter that helped turn the tide of the game.

T.J. Watt went full Mike Tyson’s Punch Out! and jarred the ball loose from rookie Dylan Laube on his first NFL carry. Given the way that it went, it may be Laube’s only carry in his rookie season. Tough break for him to cross paths with Watt on his first tote.

Watt set the edge to funnel Laube back inside before viciously shedding WR Kristian Wilkerson and tossing him to the ground and punching the ball out.

The Raiders had a 7-6 lead at the time, with 4:37 seconds to start that drive on their own 16-yard line. They were set to get the ball back to start the second half. They had a huge opportunity to chew up the clock, score at least three points, and then get the ball right back to put the Steelers in a big bind.

The punchout was one leg of this sequence. The other was Justin Fields taking a nice punch—or rather a clothesline—to nullify an interception just a few plays after the fumble.

The Steelers got the ball back on the Raiders’ 30-yard line with a prime opportunity to score a touchdown before the end of the half. At the very least they could take the lead with a field goal.

At first, it seemed like they were going to need to settle for a field goal. First and second down netted a combined 6 yards. On 3rd and 4, Fields threw probably the worst pass of his Steelers career and was intercepted by Divine Deablo. It felt like a crushing turn of events for the Steelers after getting served such a gift by Watt.

Matthew Butler and Adam Butler executed a perfect twist on Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick up front and No. 91 came barreling through to force a throw under pressure. This likely caused the poor decision, but he landed on Fields with his full body weight after more or less whacking him in the head and neck area with his arm. It was a full four or five seconds before the broadcast cut to the penalty marker with Fields on the ground.

Four plays later, Fields ran the ball in himself on a three-yard scramble to make it 12-7 entering halftime. This sequence changed the course of the game as the Steelers’ Week 6 turning point.