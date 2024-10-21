Steelers Suffer Two Injuries In Win Over Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers unfortunately picked up a pair of injuries to go with their 37-15 win over the New York Jets Sunday night. Speaking postgame, head coach Mike Tomlin said NT Montravius Adams (knee) and CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) were injured during the game. Neither returned to finish things out.

“We had a couple of injuries,” Tomlin said after the game via the team’s website. “Mon Adams had a knee injury, wasn’t able to return. Donte Jackson had a shoulder injury, wasn’t able to return. We had some other bumps and bruises associated with play.”

The good news for the Steelers is that Jackson said he expects to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Donte Jackson should be fine for Monday night, he said. He aggravated a shoulder injury from earlier in the season. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 21, 2024

Both injuries were announced and known in-game. Adams popped up on Friday’s injury report with a knee. He was upgraded and taken off the report on Saturday but tweaked it early in the game and could not finish. The rest of the Steelers’ d-line played well. Larry Ogunjobi picked up a sack, Keeanu Benton batted two passes, Cam Heyward played well like always, and Dean Lowry blocked a field goal.

Jackson has battled a shoulder injury for weeks. It appeared he injured it again on a failed arm tackle on RB Breece Hall’s 57-yard catch and run. He was replaced by CB James Pierre. Initially, the team announced Jackson would be able to return before later being ruled out.

Pittsburgh has been thin at corner going into games with just four active corners for gameday.

Pittsburgh will have an extra day of rest, not hitting the field again until next Monday night against the New York Giants. That game will also be at home as the Steelers look to march to 6-2 ahead of their Wek 9 bye.

Tomlin will have a further update of the Steelers’ injuries during his Tuesday press conference.