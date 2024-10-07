Steelers Stock Watch – OLB T.J. Watt

Player: OLB T.J. Watt

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: While he quickly changes the subject on individual accolades, T.J. Watt hit a milestone yesterday. Even in the morass of poor play, Watt stood out in the game in which he recorded his 100th sack. He finished with a sack and a half amongst eight total tackles, also notching a forced fumble.

At least upon first blush, T.J. Watt is the only player that I can really feel good about describing positively. While even he took a misstep here and there, he was arguably the best player on the field. Of course, he usually is, which is why he is on the path to the Hall of Fame.

On Sunday night, T.J. Watt reached 100 career sacks faster than anybody short of Reggie White. He is just the third player to do so before turning 30. After the Indianapolis Colts did a great job neutralizing him, he had a greater impact against Dallas.

That includes his first multi-sack game of the season, netting two but splitting one with Nick Herbig. Indeed, Watt split his record sack, fortunately sitting at 99.5. But he reached 101 career sacks before game’s end, just for good measure, forcing a fumble.

Really, though, T.J. Watt showed why he is T.J. Watt on all kinds of plays, as on his tackle of CeeDee Lamb on the first play of the game. He stuffed RB Rico Dowdle for no gain on the play before his record sack. His six-yard tackle while covering Jake Ferguson looks a lot better on tape than the box score.

Still, he is the cornerstone of a defense that has allowed two consecutive opponents to score 20-plus points. Watt said after the game he isn’t focused on individual accolades and that he just wants to win. He knows the numbers will follow the wins, but they couldn’t get off the field at the end of this game.

It didn’t help that the Steelers, already down Alex Highsmith, also lost Herbig and then DeMarvin Leal in-game. But the end, it was just T.J. Watt and Jeremiah Moon, who just came off the Reserve/Injured List. Of course the Cowboys put men on him and limited his impact the rest of the game.

