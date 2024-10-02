Steelers Stock Watch – CB Darius Rush

Player: CB Darius Rush

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: For no apparent reason, the Steelers waived second-year CB Darius Rush yesterday. A healthy scratch, he can re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Steelers added the 2023 fourth-round pick midseason, hoping to unlock his potential. Considering the circumstances, it doesn’t appear they now believe they can do that—or perhaps that there is much potential to unlock.

And another one bites the dust. While the Steelers didn’t draft him, Darius Rush fit the mold of the “Avatar” cornerbacks that constitute their preferred profile for the position. Basically, long, tall, strong guys who can run, like Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr.

The Steelers drafted Porter in the second round in 2023, Trice in the seventh. Porter emerged as a rookie starter, but Trice has battled injury, yet earned a primary backup job this year. Even with Trice currently on the Reserve/Injured List, however, the Steelers still waived Rush.

The Steelers did bring back James Pierre, who now appears to be their top backup cornerback until Trice returns. But they were willing to let him leave in the offseason, and presumably re-signed him for special teams. Darius Rush drew some early buzz in OTAs, but he faded in training camp and became just a body.

On the whole, it’s no loss, and as I mentioned, they could re-sign him to the practice squad. If he clears waivers, which I would expect him to, the Steelers can continue to try to develop Rush. But they obviously felt like he couldn’t really help them right now, even with unremarkable depth at outside cornerback.

Darius Rush is 6-2, 198 pounds and runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash. He is a prototype from a physical and athletic perspective, yet three teams have waived him in 18 months. Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs pursue him; the Steelers signed him off their practice squad last year.

The Steelers will still be without Cory Trice for at least three more games, which tests their depth. Behind Joey Porter and Donte Jackson, Pierre is their only outside-capable cornerback on the 53-man roster. But they did just sign former first-round pick C.J. Henderson, who is on the practice squad. So is this a good sign for him?

