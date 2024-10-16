Steelers Stock Watch – C Ryan McCollum

Player: C Ryan McCollum

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After going two years without playing, Ryan McCollum will start at center for the Steelers on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Zach Frazier out for the Jets game, putting the backup in the spotlight. He played 19 snaps at the end of Sunday’s win after Frazier exited with an ankle injury.

Ryan McCollum played about 100 snaps, starting one game for the New York Giants, in 2021 as an undrafted rookie. He spent the next two years on the Steelers’ practice squad, never playing, but made the roster in 2024. He wouldn’t have if Nate Herbig didn’t suffer a season-ending injury, but here we are all the same.

Now the Steelers are preparing to make McCollum their ninth different lineman to start a game in seven weeks. The only lineman who will have started every game will be LT Dan Moore Jr., though Broderick Jones has played in every game, briefly demoted in Week 2.

Although he doesn’t have much playing experience, McCollum knows the Steelers’ system well. As mentioned, this is his third season with the team. He also worked with Moore in college as teammates at Texas A&M, so that doesn’t hurt.

Zach Frazier was having a very good rookie season as a Day-One starter, but Ryan McCollum filled in admirably at the tail end of Sunday’s game. Everyone short of Mason McCormick already has at least a year of experience working with him, as well.

Prior to the last game, McCollum played only on special teams, minus one snap. The Steelers used him as an extra blocker for a 4th-and-1 sneak that, um, failed. Largely because he missed his block. But he only lined up there because James Daniels already left the Colts game with an injury. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t even get to rep that in practice beforehand.

On Sunday, though, he will have his first opportunity as a Steeler to prepare all week as a starter. That won’t magically turn his career around, but consider it an audition for a primary backup role next year.

