Steelers Send Two Scouts To Tonight’s Pitt Game

Not that it requires much of a drive, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are well-represented for tonight’s college game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Syracuse Orange. According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the team has two personnel members attending tonight’s game. And it’s a crowded press box from around the NFL.

14 NFL teams in attendance for Syracuse-Pitt tonight, including the Senior Bowl. • Steelers (2)

• Lions (2)

• Giants (2)

• Panthers (2)

• Bills

• Colts

• Cardinals

• Patriots

• Chargers

• Texans

• Dolphins

• Browns

• Raiders

• Jaguars — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 24, 2024

The No. 19 and undefeated Panthers seemingly lack any high-end prospects in this year’s draft. TE Gavin Bartholomew is having a quieter season than expected despite Pitt’s improved quarterback play. For the season, he has just 17 receptions for 146 yards and has been held without a touchdown, failing to cross even 30 yards in any game this season. Last year, he averaged over 18 yards per reception and as a freshman in 2021, with QB Kenny Pickett at the helm, he found the end zone four times.

WR Konata Mumpfield is a big-play threat averaging over 17-yards per catch and has a pair of 100-yard games to his name this season. An Akron transfer, he’s lanky at a listed 6-1, 180 pounds, and how he runs in the pre-draft process could be key. Defensively, DB Donovan McMillon went over 100 tackles last year and already has a team-high 56 of them this year to pair with an interception and forced fumble.

The Orange are led by QB Kyle McCord. The Ohio State transfer, McCord threw for 24 touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes before transferring for what he referred to as a “business decision” without expanding on what that meant. He pushed back on reports he left for more NIL money or because Ohio State couldn’t guarantee him the starting job in 2024. He’s had a solid though volatile season with the Orange, throwing for 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions to lead the Orange to a 5-1 record.

Elsewhere, WR Jackson Meeks and TE Oronde Gadsden II are intriguing prospects. Both are among the team leaders in receiving and bring good size to the position. Meeks at 6-2 and over 200 pounds while Gadsden is a hybrid type at a listed 6-5, 236 pounds. Defensively, DL Fadil Diggs, a Texas A&M transfer, leads the charge with 8 TFL and 4 sacks this season, the latter matching his career high. Safety Justin Barron could be a sleeper with plenty of versatility and special teams value.

🍊Been watching Syracuse's Justin Barron for couple years now and last Saturday was his 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐞. 📈 Checkout blend of length, athleticism & closing speed to finish here👇in late 4Q vs NCST. Barron is a good-looking, long-framed (6036v, 230v) hybrid defender who's… https://t.co/DIKnk6rkiB pic.twitter.com/nHRgvn3Yie — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 16, 2024

Pitt and Syracuse kickoff at 7:30 PM/EST tonight.