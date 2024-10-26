Steelers Send Scout To Ohio State-Nebraska Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scouting presence at today’s Ohio State-Nebraska game. According to Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope, the Steelers are one of the teams in attendance for this Big Ten kickoff.

NFL teams with scouts attending Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Chicago Bears (2), Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 26, 2024

It’s at least the third time Pittsburgh has had scouts in attendance at an Ohio State game this season, also attending the Iowa and Oregon contests. However, scouts are designated by region and it makes sense for them to regularly attend these types of matchups against two quality opponents.

As usual, the Buckeyes are full of talent. DL/EDGE Jack Sawyer, WR Emeka Egbuka, and CB Denzel Burke are notable names that litter the team’s top draft prospects. Sawyer has just 2.5 sacks on the season and could use a breakout game after posting 6.5 sacks a season ago. Egbuka is shining as a top wideout now that WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is gone, catching a team-high 40 passes for 526 yards and six touchdowns. He’s scored four touchdowns in his past two games, including three in a win over Iowa. His well-rounded game and blocking will have the scouts’ attention.

RB Quinshon Judkins could declare early for the draft. An Ole Miss transfer who rushed for over 1,100 yards the previous two seasons, he could be on Pittsburgh’s radar if RB Najee Harris doesn’t return. He’s rushed for nearly 500 yards across six games this season, averaging almost 7 yards per carry.

Burke took his lumps in his last game against Oregon but still profiles as one of the draft’s better corners. He’s picked off two passes to go along with his 20 tackles this year. Hybrid S/LB Sonny Styles is up to 39 tackles (three for a loss), a sack, and a fumble recovery on the season.

For Nebraska, CB Tommie Hill is one of their top offerings. After picking off four passes a year ago and deflecting another nine, he has just one interception and zero breakups this season. It is likely a sign of teams throwing away from him, though he’s also missed two of the Cornhuskers’ games with a foot injury. He returned for the team’s loss last week against Indiana. LT Turner Corcoran has potential but also battled injuries the past two years, including missing the last three this season. He’s also out for today’s game against Ohio State.

Since 2000, the Steelers have drafted just two Nebraska players: sixth-round OG Keith Williams in 2011 and seventh-round DT Carlos Davis in 2020.

No. 4 Ohio State comes into the game at 5-1 following a tough loss to Oregon two weeks ago. Nebraska is 5-2, reeling after getting blown out by Indiana a week ago. Kickoff is set for Noon/EST.