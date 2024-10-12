Steelers Scouting Ohio State-Oregon Game

It’s the showdown of the night between the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are in attendance. According to Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope, the Steelers sent a personnel member to tonight’s marquee matchup. Nearly half the league sent scouts for the contest.

14 NFL teams have scouts attending Ohio State vs. Oregon: Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Cowboys, Texans, Jaguars, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks (2) and Buccaneers. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 12, 2024

Both teams boast plenty of draft talent. Not that the Steelers need another first round offensive tackle but Oregon’s Joshua Conley could hear his name called on Thursday night of next April’s draft. A true junior, he’s started at left tackle since his last season. The biggest concern scouts will have is his size, listed at just 6-4, and some may consider him a guard prospect for that reason.

QB Dillion Gabriel is fighting to stand out in an otherwise muddy quarterback class. In a college career that began at UCF and moved to Oklahoma before he transferred to Oregon, he threw for over 3,600 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for the Sooners. Through five games in his first year with the Ducks, he’s completing nearly 80-percent of his throws with 11 touchdowns and three picks as Oregon’s raced out to a perfect start albeit with close calls against Idaho and Boise State. Turning 24 in December, scouts will worry if his game has maxed out.

If Pittsburgh is looking for a heavy investment along the d-line, DE Jordan Burch fits. After spending three years at South Carolina, he’s been at Oregon for the past two and has already racked up a season-high five sacks this year. With great size at a listed 6-6, 295 pounds, he could be a Top-50 selection. Unfortunately, he was injured during practice leading up to tonight’s game and is currently questionable to play.

CB Jabbar Muhammad, WR Evan Stewart, and DT Derrick Harmon are also names to keep eyes on. Since becoming head coach in 2007, Mike Tomlin has drafted three players from Oregon and none since 2013: QB Dennis Dixon in 2008, DL Ra’Shon ‘Sunny’ Harris in 2009, and TE David Paulson in 2013.

For Ohio State, DE Jack Sawyer is viewed as a top prospect carrying three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble into this game. But Pittsburgh could have eyes on WR Emeka Egbuka. Part of the Buckeyes’ wide receiver factory, he’s been overshadowed by past and present names but has 30 receptions for 433 yards and five scores already. In 2022, he challenged Marvin Harrison Jr.’s production, finishing narrowly behind him with 74 receptions, 1,151 yards, and 10 scores. He’s a willing blocker and well-rounded prospect with receiver likely high on the list of Steelers’ 2025 draft needs, barring a trade for Davante Adams or equivalent receiver.

RB TreyVeyon Henderson, CB Denzel Burke, and CB Jordan Hancock are other names to keep an eye on. Despite the team’s historical affinity for the school, Pittsburgh hasn’t drafted a Buckeye since CB Doran Grant in 2015, the team’s longest drought since 1981-1990.

Oregon and Ohio State kickoff at 7:30 PM/EST on NBC.