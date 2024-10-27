Steelers Scouting Florida State-Miami Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had scouts at the Ohio State-Nebraska and BYU-UCF game today, and they also are sending to scouts to the Florida State-Miami game tonight, per SI’s Dustin Lewis.

A ton of NFL personnel are on hand for #FSU’s game at Miami, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals,… — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) October 26, 2024

The Steelers might have interest in Miami WR Xavier Restrepo, who is projected to be one of the first receivers off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh has a major need at receiver, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they looked to upgrade the room this offseason. Listed at 5-10 and 195 pounds, Restrepo could be an asset in the slot for the Steelers, and this season he has 39 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns for Miami.

The Hurricanes also feature QB Cam Ward, who’s been pushing for the Heisman Trophy this season and may be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2025 draft. While Pittsburgh isn’t expected to be in the quarterback market, if they fail to reach an extension with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, they’ll have a major need at the position.

Florida State isn’t nearly as prospect-rich as they were last season, but CB Azareye’h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II could be of interest to the Steelers as late-round secondary depth. Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth is thin, and it would make sense if they looked to target the position late in the draft to add some depth.

WR Samuel Brown and RB Damien Martinez could also be late-round prospects from Miami that Pittsburgh is scouting, although getting a good look at Restrepo could be the priority. Miami is undefeated this season at 7-0 while Florida State has really struggled at 1-6 this season, and as of this writing, Miami leads FSU 14-7. Miami has more prospects the Steelers might be interested in, but it’s a good game to scout with a number of draftable prospects, and the Steelers are getting some in-season scouting in with a number of other teams, including their division rival in the Baltimore Ravens.