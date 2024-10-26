Steelers Scouting BYU-UCF Matchup Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scout at the BYU-UCF football game today being played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Florida today, per a tweet from Knights 247 writer Stephen Leonard.

Representatives from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers will be in attendance for UCF v BYU today. — STEPHEN LEONARD (@SLeonard247) October 26, 2024

UCF is coming off a near-upset of Iowa State last week, but the Knights fell short in the final minute with Iowa State taking home a 38-35 win that dropped UCF to 3-4 on the season. They’ll look to try and knock off another unbeaten team today, as BYU enters the game at 7-0 and No. 11 in the country.

The Steelers may have their eye on UCF WR Kobe Hudson, who projects as a mid-late round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This season, he has 26 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s the most intriguing draft prospect in this matchup. UCF also features former Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson, who could be a late-round selection this year, as well as OT Amari Knight. BYU doesn’t have a lot of potential NFL talent on its roster, although DE Tyler Batty could be of interest as a potential option as a 3-4 OLB. He projects as a late-round pick or a potential undrafted free agent for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh also has representatives at the Ohio State-Nebraska game today, and the Steelers are once again getting a wide look at prospects in person. With a need at wide receiver, Hudson could be an intriguing prospect for the Steelers in the middle rounds, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers looked to target a receiver earlier with Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka a name to watch early in the draft for the Steelers.

The team could always double dip at the receiver position, and Hudson’s production this year as a deep threat should be intriguing to Pittsburgh. He also offers solid size, as he’s listed at 6-1 and 200 pounds. With the Steelers being one of only two teams, along with the local Jacksonville Jaguars, scouting the game, it’s clear that they have some interest in some of the players involved. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Hudson was their main focus.