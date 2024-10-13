Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Injured Against Raiders (Updates)

UPDATE, 5:17 p.m.: According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers’ Senior Director of Communications, Fitzpatrick is expected to return to the game after having his shoulder checked.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to return to today's game after getting his shoulder checked. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 13, 2024

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.: According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, trainers are working on the shoulder/neck area of Fitzpatrick with a massage gun.

They're working on Minkah's neck/shoulder with a massage gun on the sideline. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 13, 2024

On a defense that is already banged up across the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw another piece go down, this time in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick came up lame on a play in the second quarter on a throw to tight end Harrison Bryant, taking a knee on the Las Vegas Raiders’ sideline. Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin came all the way across the field to check on Fitzpatrick, who walked off under his own power and headed into the blue tent.

Fitzpatrick to the medical tent. He walked off under his own power. Shook his right arm a couple times as he was walking off, but tough to say for sure what the issue is. https://t.co/3TcSRzL7hh — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 13, 2024

It appears that Fitzpatrick injured his right arm/shoulder on the play and was seen shaking his arm coming off the field.

The Steelers were already down one safety entering the game as veteran Damontae Kazee was ruled out earlier in the week due to an ankle injury suffered during warmups against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.

Two plays later after Fitzpatrick exited with the injury, the Steelers forced a fumble as T.J. Watt punched the ball out, leading to a recovery from nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

After being in the blue tent to get checked out, Fitzpatrick was seen sitting on the bench talking to Steelers’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and special teams coordinator Danny Smith, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.