Steelers Release EDGE Ade Ogundeji, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves one day after their Week 6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has released EDGE Ade Ogundeji and made a practice squad switch, signing WR Lance McCutcheon to its practice squad while releasing WR Jaray Jenkins from it.

Ogundeji was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad to their 53-man roster on Saturday as depth behind T.J. Watt and Jeremiah Moon. He rotated in throughout yesterday’s game, logging 16 defensive snaps. He did not record a tackle but was credited with one pass deflection. We’ll see if he re-signs to the practice squad by Wednesday. The team also elevated EDGE Eku Leota to the Active/Inactive roster for yesterday’s game but he’ll revert back to the practice squad.

Perhaps Ogundeji’s release is a sign that Alex Highsmith (groin) could return this week after missing the last three games.

Jenkins spent the summer with the Steelers and climbed the ladder during training camp, seeing extra reps with a solid summer. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was brought back to the practice squad on Sept. 18. Here was our take on him following camp.

“A forgotten reserve, it felt like even surviving all of training camp would’ve been huge for Jenkins. He accomplished more than that. Jenkins broke away from the bottom of the depth chart to see a tier up in reps and work. With size and decent route running, he made plays over the middle and could produce a little post-catch. He led all players by averaging 16.4 yards per catch.”

McCutcheon went undrafted coming out of Montana State in 2022. Standing in at 6021, 207 pounds, he ran a 4.57 40 with a 36-inch vertical. He initially signed with the Los Angeles Rams and has also spent time with the Houston Texans. McCutcheon most recently spent time with the New York Jets in training camp this summer before being released on Aug. 30. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie in 2022, targeted five times but failing to make a catch while logging 110 special teams snaps.

The Steelers now have an open spot on their 53-man roster. We’ll see how they fill it ahead of their Sunday night game against the visiting New York Jets. Perhaps one of the players on IR like OT Dylan Cook or LB Tyler Matakevich could be designated to return.