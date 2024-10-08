Steelers-Raiders Week 6 Broadcasters Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call for their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, CBS Sports PR announced on Twitter. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

Pittsburgh will travel to Las Vegas for a 4:05 PM/ET kickoff, Pittsburgh’s only non-primetime game in a four week span. After their Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers will also play on SNF in Week 7 against the New York Jets and then Week 8 against the New York Giants will be a Monday Night Football game.

Eagle is one of the most familiar voices in sports broadcasting, and this will be the first Steelers game he and Davis work this year. His son, Noah, called Pittsburgh’s Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last year on NBC, and both Noah and Ian are potential options to announce Pittsburgh’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis is a former safety who played at the University of Tennessee and spent one year with the Dallas Cowboys before pivoting to a career in broadcasting. He replaced Dan Fouts, Eagle’s former partner on the No. 2 CBS team, in 2020, and the two have been paired up with Washburn ever since. Davis has also been a broadcaster in the Madden NFL video game series since Madden NFL 17, alongside Brandon Gaudin.

CBS isn’t giving the Steelers the treatment they have in their two other games broadcast by the network this season, where the Steelers got the No. 5 crew with Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala. Eagle/Davis/Washburn is CBS’ No. 2 crew behind Jim Nance, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson, who called Pittsburgh’s Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dedes/Archuleta/Kinkhabwala worked Pittsburgh’s Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos and Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.