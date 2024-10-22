Steelers Place DT Montravius Adams On IR, Make Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves Tuesday afternoon, the team announced moments ago. They have placed DT Montravius Adams on IR, signed CB C.J. Henderson from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster, and signed NT Breiden Fehoko to the practice squad.

Adams injured his knee on the first play of the Steelers’ Sunday night win over the New York Jets and missed the rest of the game. He initially appeared on the team’s injury report Friday but was cleared and dressed to play. During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he did not know the severity of the injury but that Adams wouldn’t play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. Now on injured reserve, he’ll miss at least the next four weeks.

Henderson’s addition was reported last night. A former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henderson has had a disappointing career. He’s bounced around teams the past several years, traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He remained there until signing with the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason but failed to make the final roster. Pittsburgh signed him to its practice squad in late September.

Still just 26, Henderson has appeared in 49 games and made 32 starts. Across 12 games last season, he recorded 39 tackles and one sack and reunites with former Panthers teammate Donte Jackson on the team’s 53-man roster.

Fehoko was part of the team’s initial training camp roster. But he suffered a shoulder injury early in camp and was placed on injured reserve. The Steelers later released him with an injury settlement. NFL rules stipulate a designated time period before such a player can be re-signed but that window has obviously passed for Fehoko.

Our camp review on him was brief.

“Fehoko looked good before getting hurt. It was more of the same. A plugger against the run, a strong bull rush, not offering a ton more than that. He did swim into one gap and blew up on one play. But he suffered a left shoulder injury midway through camp, was placed on IR, and then released with an injury settlement. Disappointing because he would’ve been a fine keep on the practice squad.”

A true run-stuffing nose tackle, Fehoko initially signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season but spent most of the year on the practice squad. He dressed for one game last season but did not log a defensive snap.

The Steelers’ roster now sits at 53 players.